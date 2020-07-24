Leading VR Company Redpill Announces Three New Livestream Music Performances

As part of their continued efforts to alchemize the worlds of live music and virtual reality, leading VR company Redpill has announced three new music livestreaming events in partnership with Renaissance Records.

The livestream series, called "Renaissance Engage," will feature performances by Patrice Bäumel, Franky Wah, and Yotto. They will be funneling bespoke, trailblazing DJ sets from their homes straight to viewers' devices. Viewers will also be able to experience a special preview of the latest in event virtualization and social VR technology, courtesy of Redpill VR.

The new shows follow a successful summer for the “Renaissance Engage” series, which featured scintillating performances from legendary producers Hernan Cattaneo, Danny Tenaglia, and Sasha. Following the second phase's conclusion, Redpill VR is planning a large-scale virtual festival featuring soon-to-be-announced major artists in the EDM sphere, who will be virtualized into custom avatars in a cutting edge showcase of the latest in live social VR technology.

"Redpill VR’s mission is to push live music and social experiences into the future, and create new ways for people around the world to connect and experience music," said Isaiah Martin, Chief Magic Officer of Redpill VR. "One of our favourite parts of this work is connecting with up and coming talent in electronic music. We’re excited to give rising stars in electronic music a platform to share their music on, with the support of world-class Renaissance Records."

You can find Redpill's announcement of Bäumel's set below along with the forthcoming "Renaissance Engage" livestream schedule. It's important to note that you do not need a headset to view, as the the events are not VR streams.

Sunday, July 26 - Patrice Bäumel

August, 16 - Franky Wah

September, 6 - Yotto

