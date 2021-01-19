These ReduxBuds Wireless Headphones Have AI-Powered Active Noise Cancellation

Holidays are stressful, especially when you wait until the last minute to shop for gifts. If you land in that category, you are in luck after Redux Sound unveiled their flagship product. Their new wireless headphones are the perfect gift for any music lover in your life, or if you want to treat yourself to some high-quality headphones.

ReduxBuds are earbuds that offer an uninterrupted and ultra-comfortable listening experience with an ergonomic fit and a 100-hour battery life. What sets them apart from their competitors is the built-in AI-powered transparency mode, which allows certain sounds to pass through such as traffic, sirens, and alarms as well as voices directed at the listener, keeping you engaged and safe in the world around you.

ReduxBuds

“We realized one of the biggest problems with true wireless earbuds was that you had to take them out often because of discomfort, sweat, traffic, or what have you. This is annoying and creates a potential for loss, as the earbuds aren’t connected by wires,” said Redux Sound in a press release. “ReduxBuds are earbuds that you don’t have to take out. They’re comfortable for hours on end and they filter through the sounds you need to hear—all without disrupting your music."

The dual microphones on the earbuds are able to recognize over 6,000 distinct sounds, allowing them to know which to block and which to let through. You also have the option to choose which of the three noise cancelling modes you want to be in: No ANC (active noise cancellation), ANC, and Transparency Mode. The speakers on these headphones are also top-of-the-line, delivering studio-quality sound from the tiny earbud.

ReduxBuds were designed by ergonomic specialists to fit snuggly in the ear canal. They don’t wiggle or dislodge even when the listener is doing intense activity, and they don’t loosen due to sweat. Each package ships with multiple sizes of ear tips for full customization.

The journey to ReduxBuds began on the popular crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, and received so much momentum within the first hour that they are now available to the masses. They went on to destroy their initial goal by nearly 40,000%, totaling around 400,000 in just 30 days. At the time of this publication they are currently offering their special pre-launch price of $125 for a limited time.

