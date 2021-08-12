Beats for Breakfast: Reese's Puffs Transforms Cereal Boxes Into Augmented Reality Synths

It wasn't long ago when kids would use cereal boxes to build imaginary cardboard worlds or play word puzzles. Now, these boxes have the capabilities of a gadget from a Spy Kids film.

The General Mills brand has revealed three limited edition Reese's Puffs cereal boxes that can be used to make music via a new web-based, augmented reality app. The only equipment—or shall we say ingredients—needed to create a tasty beat are the box, the cereal, and the app. Creators are able to utilize a Crunchy Drum Machine, Creamy Lead Synth, and Chocolatey Bass Synth to make beats.

"As a kid I was obsessed with reading the back of cereal boxes," said Josh Fell, partner and chief creative officer of Anomaly LA, in a statement. "Word search? Searched. Maze? Solved. Over and over. "We realized our box can be more than that. It can be a peanut buttery, chocolatey canvas for creativity. Not joke creativity. Legit musical expression. It’s so fun. And I can’t wait to see what people make out of it."

Reese's Puffs launch new campaign that turns their cereal boxes into AR app powered synthesizers. Reese's Puff Cereal/Anomaly

It doesn't stop there—it seems Reese's is twisting the knife into their musical efforts after wildly popular collabs with Lil Yachty and Travis Scott. Believe it or not, the brand will soon release a real-life synthesizer for musicians, deemed "RP-PROs."

These fun devices will even be designed to look like the brand's foods. The knobs and keys will emulate Reese’s Miniature Peanut Butter Cups and Puffs, and they include the dusty finish imitating the famous chocolate look.

Find out more about the new synths here.