Beats for Breakfast: Reese's Puffs Transforms Cereal Boxes Into Augmented Reality Synths
Publish date:

They're really thinking outside the box.
Author:

Reese's Puffs

It wasn't long ago when kids would use cereal boxes to build imaginary cardboard worlds or play word puzzles. Now, these boxes have the capabilities of a gadget from a Spy Kids film.

The General Mills brand has revealed three limited edition Reese's Puffs cereal boxes that can be used to make music via a new web-based, augmented reality app. The only equipment—or shall we say ingredients—needed to create a tasty beat are the box, the cereal, and the app. Creators are able to utilize a Crunchy Drum Machine, Creamy Lead Synth, and Chocolatey Bass Synth to make beats.

"As a kid I was obsessed with reading the back of cereal boxes," said Josh Fell, partner and chief creative officer of Anomaly LA, in a statement. "Word search? Searched. Maze? Solved. Over and over. "We realized our box can be more than that. It can be a peanut buttery, chocolatey canvas for creativity. Not joke creativity. Legit musical expression. It’s so fun. And I can’t wait to see what people make out of it."

Reese's Puffs launch new campaign that turns their cereal boxes into AR app powered synthesizers. 

