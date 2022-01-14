Skip to main content
Remute Is Releasing the First-Ever Album As a Nintendo 64 Cartridge

Remute Is Releasing the First-Ever Album As a Nintendo 64 Cartridge

There's no need to blow the dust out of this cartridge.

c/o Press

There's no need to blow the dust out of this cartridge.

Go to Mom, Dad, Grandma, or Grandpa's house and brush off your old Nintendo 64 console because techno artist Remute is back with an album for the classic game console.

Remute turned back the knob in gaming and musical history to when 8MB was considered a lot of storage for game systems. He's now releasing an album, dubbed R64, that users will be able to play on the Nintendo 64. The music is generated in real time with the N64's 8MB of storage. 

The German DJ partnered with Rasky, Nintendo 64's developer for its sound engine and player-GUI. Rasky created a unique 3D visual experience that accompanies Remute's music and allows the user to fly like Lawnmower Man.

You can pre-order R64, which is set for a March 25th, 2022 release date, on Remute's Bandcamp page. There will also be a limited Plus Edition 7" vinyl with two special versions of album cuts "Superposition" and "Tradition Und Moderne," as well as an exclusive track called "Tradition and Superposition."

Recommended Articles

Remute R64 Prototype
GEAR + TECH

Remute Is Releasing the First-Ever Album As a Nintendo 64 Cartridge

There's no need to blow the dust out of this cartridge.

13 seconds ago
forbidden-kingdom-music-festival-2019
EVENTS

Insomniac Reveals Bass-Filled 2022 Lineup for Orlando's Forbidden Kingdom Festival

The 2022 lineup features Excision, Eptic, Getter, Space Laces, VAMPA, Rusko, ZíA, and more.

8 minutes ago
Aluna
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Aluna, SIDEPIECE, John Newman and More [01/14/22]

New major releases include tracks from Just A Gent, Excision, Kayzo and more.

15 minutes ago
German DJ Remute.

German DJ Remute.

Remute is all too familiar with retrofitting his music for old game systems. Last fall, he released Living Electronics album as a Game Boy cartridge. His 2019 album Technoptimistic was released on the Mega Drive and The Cult Of Remute hit shelves on the SNES in 2020.

"As with all systems I’ve done albums on before, it was quite challenging to compress my vision down to its pure essence,” Remute told NME. “The result sounds more like New Wave, Italo Disco and early Detroit Techno and features even some songs with vocals."

R64 is part of a trilogy. Unity for Game Boy Advance and Generations for the Sega Dreamcast will be released later in 2022.

Tags
terms:
NintendoRemuteVideo GamesGaming

Related

Daft Punk
NEWS

Nintendo's New "Splatoon 3" Ad is Fueling Speculation of Daft Punk Involvement

There may be another Daft Punk cameo on the horizon in 2022.

E4vBxhBXoAYUxQV
GEAR + TECH

This Techno Artist Is Releasing His New Album As a Game Boy Cartridge

All 90s kids are on notice to dig up their Game Boy prior to September 17th.

chiptune-synth-llc-nes-poly@1400x1050
GEAR + TECH

This Chiptune Synthesizer Lets Producers Emulate Sounds of the Nintendo Entertainment System

Back the project on Kickstarter to get your hands on the innovative NES Poly.

Nintendo Switch Korg
GEAR + TECH

Korg is Developing a Nintendo Switch Powered Synth

What's your favorite nintendo-inspired EDM track?

robloxedc
GEAR + TECH

EDC Makes History and Becomes First Music Festival Held on Roblox

Roblox users will be able to attend 50 EDC Las Vegas performances throughout the weekend.

nintendo
Lifestyle

Nintendo Warns Against Co-Streaming E3 Showcase

The esteemed video game company has issued a warning against co-streaming due to music copyright concerns.

Festival Tycoon Video Game Steam
Lifestyle

Build Your Dream Music Festival in This New Video Game

"Festival Tycoon" was developed entirely by Johannes Gäbler over the span of two years.

Ninja x Marshmello - Gaming Music (Fortnite)
INDUSTRY

Is Gaming the Next Big Leap for EDM?

From Marshello's Fortnite takeover to Hardwell's very own mobile slot machine game, it's clear that gaming has become a vital frontier for electronic dance music