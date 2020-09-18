Reveho Launches Kickstarter for Revolutionary Modular Slite Guitar

Six years ago, French music equipment brand Reveho dreamed up a modular and easily portable electric guitar that didn't compromise quality and sound. The Slite was born out of that dream, and Reveho's plan for the instrument has nearly come to fruition.

Funded via Kickstarter, the Slite aims to be the next big evolution of the electric guitar. A fully modular product that eliminates the need for pedals, interchangeable pickups, analog effects, and easily replaceable strings, the guitar is endlessly customizable to produce a vast multitude of sounds.

The Slite can also house its own amplifier on the higher wing of the guitar, ensuring full portability with its collapsible body. Knobs and controllers allow the unit to easily adjust effects, pickup sensitivity, volume, and more, all on a fully digital interface that hosts an analog signal path.

A modular part with an embedded sound card can also be added onto the Slite, allowing players to record in real time and transpose those recordings into a digital audio workstation. Moreover, the Slite is made with a high resistance and recyclable glossy ABS to guarantee durability and sunlight resistance.

Currently, Reveho's Kickstarter has accrued nearly $80,000 of its $117,533 goal to get the project off the ground. The Kickstarter campaign is all-or-nothing, meaning that production of the Slite can only be completed if the goal is reached. To learn more about Reveho's Slite electric guitar and to contribute to the campaign, visit the project's official Kickstarter page.