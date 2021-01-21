Richie Hawtin's PLAYdifferently Manufacturer Releases MODEL 1.4 DJ Mixer

"We set out to build a new breed of DJ mixer."
Four years ago, Richie Hawtin's instrument manufacturer, PLAYdifferently, released the MODEL 1 DJ mixer, seeking to change the way a standard mixer functions. "With MODEL 1, we set out to build a new breed of DJ mixer, more akin to an instrument, with levels of control and quality that inspired creativity," Hawtin said.

Now, the MODEL 1.4 has arrived, to better suit those looking to mix at home or on tour. The compact MODEL 1.4 is a smaller incarnation of the MODEL 1, offering more convenience without compromising the quality or function of the mixer. 

The four-channel MODEL 1.4 mixer is built to suit modern times, where streaming DJ performances from home is a more feasible way of sharing music amid quarantine measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We always felt a compact version would be welcomed in home studios and perfect for streaming,” said Hawtin in an Instagram post announcing the MODEL 1.4. “At a more affordable price, but with no compromise to the purity of design and components, this is a smaller format MODEL 1 with four channels, perfect for the home, as a compact club mixer, or as a nimble tour instrument.” 

The MODEL 1.4 mixer joins PLAYdifferently's six-track MODEL 1 offering, co-created by Andy Rigby-Jones, and is available now. For more information, visit PLAYdifferently's official website

