Roland's AIRA Compact Synthesizers Are Pocket-Sized, Powerful Hardware for Beginners

Roland's innovation and affordable access to music hardware for beginners opens a new world for those wanting to dabble in music production and sound design.

Everything is getting smaller and more portable, including synths. 

Roland's new AIRA Compact devices utilize Analog Circuit Behavior (ACB) instead of resistors and capacitors to make sounds. While you won't exactly get the tried-and-true analog sound, you'll receive powerful modern processors that closely resemble that of their analog counterparts. Additionally, you'll also get the same amount of tweaking and manipulation. 

The AIRA Compact line includes the T-8 Beat Machine, J-6 Chord Synthesizer, and E-4 Voice Tweaker. The T-8 Beat Machine features classic Roland drum machines like the TR-808, TR-909, TR-606, and TB-303.

The J-6 Chord Synthesizer is modeled after Roland's JUNO-60 synth. And the E-4 Voice Tweaker features a microphone input for artists to enhance, pitch correct, and effect vocal samples.

Roland T-8 Beat Machine

The T-8 Beat Machine has plenty of power to get an idea going, or for those just beginning to dabble in music hardware, learn the ropes. The sounds in the T-8 Beat Machine's library can be customized using various filters, delays, reverb, and decay. Additionally, up to 64 patterns with 32 steps can be inputted.

Roland J-6 Chord Synthesizer

With 100 chords already pre-programmed, users of the J-6 Chord Synthesizer have a head start on their idea without having to build chords from the ground up. It would also be a little difficult to flush out a chord progression quickly with the J-6's eight-key keyboard. The knobs allow for filter and envelope controls, delay and reverbs, and + and - pads for adjusting pitch.

Roland E-4 Voice Tweaker

While the E-4 Voice Tweaker does not include phantom power or XLR input, its line-in port opens a portal to voice manipulation heaven. Users can pitch-shift, auto-tune, harmonize, add reverb, utilize the vocoder for robotic-sounding vocals, formant adjustments, and the Roland-developed Scatter effect, which slices up audio playback. 

You can find out more about Roland's AIRA Compact Synthesizers here.

