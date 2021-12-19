Roland's New Retail Experience Lets You Control the Lighting, Audio and Video In-Store

While the in-person shopping experience has suffered greatly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Roland is looking to change the way shoppers experience their products.

The key to the legendary electronic music instrument manufacturer's experience is their aptly-named Audience Specific Experience (ASX), which allows the stores to be tuned to customers' liking the press of a button. The audio, video, and lighting are adapted to fit customers' needs, allowing them to further immerse themselves throughout their visit. In addition to the ambiance upgrades, Roland has product experts on-site to assist with questions, hands-on demonstrations, and more.

Check out some images from a handful of Roland stores below.

"Retailers are continuing to seek out new ways to engage with their customers as they readjust to in-store shopping this holiday season,” said Corin Birchall, Roland's Global Retail Operations Manager. “With Roland’s Audience Specific Experience ASX, each person who walks into the Roland Stores can enjoy music, lighting, and screen content matched to their own needs. We’re excited to be able to expand this upgraded retail experience to more retailers globally so that both consumers and the sales teams that rely on them can enjoy it.”

Only 10 Roland stores currently offer their unique ASX including, locations in the United States, Glasgow, Montreal, Beijing, Sydney, and São Paulo. However, the company plans to expand the format into more stores starting in 2022.

