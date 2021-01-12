Roland's Verselab MV-1 Allows Producers to Create Complete Songs Without a Laptop

Roland's Verselab MV-1 Allows Producers to Create Complete Songs Without a Laptop

With all the functionality needed to create a complete song—and a competitive price point—Roland's new product is likely to make a splash.
Author:
Publish date:

Roland's latest offering is a game-changer for music production, a powerful instrument encompassing a groove box, vocal processor, and sampler in one device. Best of all, it enables music producers to create an entire song in under ten minutes—no laptop required. The architects of the iconic TR-808 drum machine have another cutting edge product on their hands, a standalone music studio that conveniently aims to do it all. 

The instrument arrives with 3,000 sounds preloaded, but an endless supply remains at producers' fingertips via Roland Cloud. Melody writing is made easy with key quantization and variety is oftentimes a button push away, allowing producers to easily add arpeggiation, pitch bend, and much more. The device's song mode keeps organization easy, allowing for the duplication, arrangement, and rearrangement of various sequences.

Verselab's work doesn't end with the instrumental. The device allows for the recording and processing of vocal tracks live and incorporates several processing features. It even includes go-to mixing and mastering tools like EQ and compression to polish things off.

Many see the Verselab as Roland's response Native Instruments' Maschine and Akai's MPC products, mainly due to the layout and presentation of the instrument. With all the functionality needed to formulate a complete song in very little time, it will be interesting to see how the market responds given the popularity of the competing products.

The Verselab MV-1 is set to start shipping this month and has a current price tag of $700.

Related

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Now Allows Users to Search Using Song Lyrics

Forgot the title of the new song you want to save? Thanks to Spotify that's no longer an issue.

59e51755e709bb36a070aa44-L
INDUSTRY

Can You Still be a DJ Today Without Being a Producer?

Is DJing a dying art in modern dance culture? A look at the scene and how it's changing.

cyberpunk 2077
GEAR + TECH

Watch How to Make a Song Fit for Cyberpunk 2077

Sample marketplace Splice shared a cheeky production tutorial inspired by the incredibly popular video game.

chromaverb-logic-pros-hero
GEAR + TECH

Audio FX 101: Reverb

Using the right kind of effects can make any track stand out. For many producers, using the right amount of effects can be the difference between a banger or a complete bore of a track. Today, we'll discuss one of the most commonly used effects and what it can do to help your productions.

Dreams PS4
GEAR + TECH

Artists are Ingeniously Using the PS4 Game "Dreams" to Create Full Songs

The PlayStation exclusive allows players to create their own games, movies, music, and more.

Stock Photo of a Music Studio with Purple Backlight
GEAR + TECH

How to Make Money as a Musician Creating and Selling Stock Music

These are some of the top tips and tricks for making money as a musician by creating stock music for music libraries

SoundCloud
NEWS

SoundCloud to Allow DJs to Stream Songs Straight to their Decks

SoundCloud has announced partnerships with Native Instruments, Serato and others.

Roli Songmaker kit on full display
GEAR + TECH

TEST DRIVE: Roli Songmaker Kit

In this edition of "Test Drive," we take a look at the Roli Songmaker Kit.