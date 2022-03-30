ROLI Releases Seaboard RISE 2, a Reimagined MIDI Keyboard for Limitless Artistic Expression

ROLI's new Seaboard RISE 2 rids any creative limits a typical MIDI keyboard may possess.

The Seaboard RISE was first launched by ROLI in 2015 and has received praise from producers, musicians, and composers alike. Its diverse feature set and expansive soundscapes have become paramount to the sounds of TV series like Stranger Things and featured on albums like Drake's Views and Ed Sheeran's ÷.

The new capabilities in the RISE 2 include a new Keywave2 playing surface, more versatile suite of bundled software, a burnished platinum blue aluminum chassis, and expanded compatibility with other instruments via MIDI port and USB-C. The Equator2 synth, Ableton Live Lite, and ROLI Studio are also included.

ROLI's Seaboard RISE 2. ROLI

Now that the Seaboard RISE has been around for nearly a decade, creatives alike have seen its boundless powers. It has gained a cult-like following and Seaboard virtuosos, teachers, and courses are growing exponentially.

Even though the MIDI standard hasn't changed much since its inception more than 40 years ago, the much higher resolution "MPE," which stands for MIDI polyphonic expression, has become widely adopted across hundreds of compatible products. MPE technology powers Seaboard's enhanced expression.

"Instruments like the Seaboard RISE 2 empower expression," A.R. Rahman, one of the world's most influential film composers, said in a press release. "A new generation of musicians are adapting to instruments like the Seaboard, the iPad, and more. It will lead us somewhere very distinctive and new."

ROLI's Seaboard 2 is available for pre-order now exclusively through their website for $1,399. It will have limited availability in 2022.