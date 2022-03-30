Skip to main content
ROLI Releases Seaboard RISE 2, a Reimagined MIDI Keyboard for Limitless Artistic Expression

ROLI Releases Seaboard RISE 2, a Reimagined MIDI Keyboard for Limitless Artistic Expression

The Seaboard 2 will be exclusively available through ROLI's website for limited preorder.

ROLI

The Seaboard 2 will be exclusively available through ROLI's website for limited preorder.

ROLI's new Seaboard RISE 2 rids any creative limits a typical MIDI keyboard may possess.

The Seaboard RISE was first launched by ROLI in 2015 and has received praise from producers, musicians, and composers alike. Its diverse feature set and expansive soundscapes have become paramount to the sounds of TV series like Stranger Things and featured on albums like Drake's Views and Ed Sheeran's ÷.

The new capabilities in the RISE 2 include a new Keywave2 playing surface, more versatile suite of bundled software, a burnished platinum blue aluminum chassis, and expanded compatibility with other instruments via MIDI port and USB-C. The Equator2 synth, Ableton Live Lite, and ROLI Studio are also included.

ROLI's Seaboard RISE 2.

ROLI's Seaboard RISE 2.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ROLI RISE 2
GEAR + TECH

ROLI Releases Seaboard RISE 2, a Reimagined MIDI Keyboard for Limitless Artistic Expression

The Seaboard 2 will be exclusively available through ROLI's website for limited preorder.

By Lennon Cihakjust now
Paladins_22p2_PatchShowSplashArts_1920x1080_SkyeMonstercat-Default
Lifestyle

Paladins Kick Offf Monstercat Crossover Update With Artist-Inspired Skins, Music and Voiceovers

The Monstercat update will give players 30 levels of rewards inspired by GG Magree, Justin OH, WHIPPED CREAM and Bossfight.

By Nick Yopko9 hours ago
swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia's Masters and Publishing Catalog Acquired by Pophouse

Pophouse Entertainment was founded by ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson in 2014.

By Lennon Cihak9 hours ago

Now that the Seaboard RISE has been around for nearly a decade, creatives alike have seen its boundless powers. It has gained a cult-like following and Seaboard virtuosos, teachers, and courses are growing exponentially. 

Even though the MIDI standard hasn't changed much since its inception more than 40 years ago, the much higher resolution "MPE," which stands for MIDI polyphonic expression, has become widely adopted across hundreds of compatible products. MPE technology powers Seaboard's enhanced expression. 

"Instruments like the Seaboard RISE 2 empower expression," A.R. Rahman, one of the world's most influential film composers, said in a press release. "A new generation of musicians are adapting to instruments like the Seaboard, the iPad, and more. It will lead us somewhere very distinctive and new."

ROLI's Seaboard 2 is available for pre-order now exclusively through their website for $1,399. It will have limited availability in 2022.

Tags
terms:
ROLIMidi ControllersMusiciansMusic ProductionSeaboard

Related

TIMBALAND+Native-FLAUNTInstruments-Beatclub-by+Priscilla+Jimenez+PRINT-2
GEAR + TECH

Timbaland's New Music Contest Offers Ultra-Rare, Molten-Blue MIDI Controllers—And Only 150 Exist

The contest arrives ahead of the momentous launch of Timbaland's Beatclub platform.

Web_Shop_Banner_1-min
GEAR + TECH

You Can Make Beats By Bouncing This Innovative MIDI Ball

The ODD Ball is a feature-packed MIDI instrument that provides a unique beat-making experience.

Midi Controller
GEAR + TECH

3 Affordable Midi Controllers to Help Your Creative Workflow

Looking for an affordable controller to help your workflow? We have a few to tell you about.

FSC-A
GEAR + TECH

These Fully Functional, Environmentally Friendly MIDI Pedals are Made from Cardboard

Look no further than beat bars for functional, environmentally friendly studio gear.

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Richie Hawtin Teams Up With AIAIAI On World's First Wireless Headphones Designed for Music Production

"In 2021 it feels archaic to be wired to a piece of hardware just to guarantee pristine audio quality," Hawtin said.

Microphones
FEATURES

What is Music Licensing and Why is it Important for my Career as an Artist?

Music licensing can be a very fruitful revenue stream for musicians. Here's what you need to know.

Drought
FEATURES

Three Musicians Took 100 Years of Climate Change Data and Turned Them Into Songs

More than 100 years of climate change data across numerous states was compiled and turned into songs.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
NEWS

Kaskade Is Releasing a Reimagined Version of His Iconic "Fire and Ice" Album

This new version is "not to be compared to the original," Kaskade said.