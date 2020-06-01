Sennheiser Celebrates 75th Anniversary by Adding a Splash of Sun-Kissed Color to Iconic Headphones

Renowned electronics brand Sennheiser is celebrating its 75th anniversary in style with a limited edition headphone release.

With their bright yellow earpads, which were inspired by another iconic Sennheiser product—the HD 414s—the headphones are a vibrant, sun-kissed addition to the brand's illustrious catalog right before summer. They combine modern performance with a touch of nostalgia, offering up a great product for audiophiles everywhere.

To commemorate the milestone, Sennheiser is offering its limited edition version of the HD 25 headphones at $99.95 instead of the usual retail price of $149.95. However, Sennheiser is not selling them separately, so if you want to get your paws on them, you’ll have to order a pair of classic HD 25s from Sennheiser’s store and wait to see if the limited editions show up at your doorstep. In something akin to a golden ticket from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Sennheiser is producing 25,000 pairs of the aureate limited edition HD 25s to be sold, so you just have to open your package and pray you see gold. You can order here.

To further drive home the unmatched quality of their products, Sennheiser tapped award-winning filmmaker Geert Verdickt to test the durability of the HD 25 in a series of watermelon tests that would make Gallagher proud. You can watch that video below.

FOLLOW SENNHEISER:

Facebook: facebook.com/SennheiserUSA/

Twitter: twitter.com/SennheiserUSA

Instagram: instagram.com/sennheiser