Sensorium Galaxy Launches 24/7 Streaming Channel for Metaverse Raves, Attracting 4 Million Viewers

Sensorium Galaxy Launches 24/7 Streaming Channel for Metaverse Raves, Attracting 4 Million Viewers

The streaming offers a preview of the Sensorium Galaxy virtual worlds currently available exclusively to the VR beta testers.

c/o Sensorium Galaxy

The streaming offers a preview of the Sensorium Galaxy virtual worlds currently available exclusively to the VR beta testers.

Carefully positioned within the intersection of entertainment and metaverse tech, Sensorium Galaxy is paving the way for the future of virtual concert experiences.

Having already inked deals with electronic music icons such as Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Eric Prydz and Charlotte de Witte, Sensorium Galaxy is creating mind-bending social experiences that bridge the gap between VR and raving.

Now, Sensorium has launched the world’s first 24/7 in-engine metaverse streaming channel. Take a glimpse into the photorealistic stream below via its truncated version, which was also uploaded to YouTube less than two weeks ago and has since garnered over 4 million views.

It features performances from Sensorium's AI-driven artists: Kàra Màr, Natisa Sitar and Ninalis. Not only are these virtual beings capable of generating original music - at the intersection of techno and house with a sprinkle of refreshing experimental tunes - but they’re surprisingly good at engaging with the users. One of them, Kàra Màr, has actually become the the first AI-driven artist to release a full-length album on streaming platforms.

elderbrook
EVENTS

Closing Out the Festival's Newly Expanded 2022 Season, Splash House Makes Waves

The festival's final weekend featured performances by Solardo, Malaa, VNNSA and more.

By Ulises Vargas
electric zoo
EVENTS

5 Things You Can't Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0, a Technicolor Dreamscape

Electric Zoo returns to Randall's Island over Labor Day Weekend 2022.

By Jason Heffler

Fueled by a mission to set a new industry standard in the virtual experiences space, the new streaming initiative marks just the beginning for Sensorium and its AI-powered DJs, who each have their own unique personalities and backgrounds. By downloading Sensorium’s mobile app, fans are able to strike up a conversation with one of these AI beings, like we did back in August 2021.

Sensorium Galaxy has already teased two more streams from its never-before-seen locations, PRISM and the Sensorium Starship. The company is currently gearing up for the global launch of its platform.

In the meantime, you can request access to Sensorium Galaxy's beta here.

