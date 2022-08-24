Sensorium Galaxy Launches 24/7 Streaming Channel for Metaverse Raves, Attracting 4 Million Viewers

Carefully positioned within the intersection of entertainment and metaverse tech, Sensorium Galaxy is paving the way for the future of virtual concert experiences.

Having already inked deals with electronic music icons such as Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Eric Prydz and Charlotte de Witte, Sensorium Galaxy is creating mind-bending social experiences that bridge the gap between VR and raving.

Now, Sensorium has launched the world’s first 24/7 in-engine metaverse streaming channel. Take a glimpse into the photorealistic stream below via its truncated version, which was also uploaded to YouTube less than two weeks ago and has since garnered over 4 million views.

It features performances from Sensorium's AI-driven artists: Kàra Màr, Natisa Sitar and Ninalis. Not only are these virtual beings capable of generating original music - at the intersection of techno and house with a sprinkle of refreshing experimental tunes - but they’re surprisingly good at engaging with the users. One of them, Kàra Màr, has actually become the the first AI-driven artist to release a full-length album on streaming platforms.

Fueled by a mission to set a new industry standard in the virtual experiences space, the new streaming initiative marks just the beginning for Sensorium and its AI-powered DJs, who each have their own unique personalities and backgrounds. By downloading Sensorium’s mobile app, fans are able to strike up a conversation with one of these AI beings, like we did back in August 2021.

Sensorium Galaxy has already teased two more streams from its never-before-seen locations, PRISM and the Sensorium Starship. The company is currently gearing up for the global launch of its platform.

In the meantime, you can request access to Sensorium Galaxy's beta here.

