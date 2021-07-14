Sensorium Galaxy Announces Metaverse DJ Sets from Charlotte de Witte
Publish date:

Author:

BeMassive Records

Sensorium Galaxy is leading the charge as the premier virtual destination in the electronic music space. Since announcing in 2020 they've cultivated a formidable lineup ahead of the platform's hotly anticipated launch, teaming up with David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, and Eric Prydz.

The latest artist to join the lineup, dubbed "The Chosen Ones," is Charlotte de Witte. The esteemed Belgian techno artist has been confirmed to headline a series of exclusive performances in PRISM, a world within the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse.

“Whether DJing or producing, I am always searching for new ways to use my creativity and tap into deeper layers of emotion in electronic music," de Witte said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I want people to remember the experience after the lights go down. Working with Sensorium Galaxy is a great opportunity to deliver a completely new kind of show with the same passion I try to bring to all my IRL concerts."

In addition to the VR performances, de Witte has been incorporated into Sensorium Galaxy's international brand campaign for "The Chosen Ones," directed by award-winning Dutch film director Rogier Schalken.

Sensorium Galaxy Announces Metaverse DJ Sets from Charlotte de Witte

Sensorium Galaxy's immersive experience has been revealed in piecemeal fashion over the past year. The behind-the-scenes footage of Guetta and Cox being fitted for their virtual avatars is something out of a science fiction film, building the hype of PRISM's official launch date planned for later in 2021.

“Having Charlotte de Witte on board is an exciting addition to PRISM," added Yann Pissenem, a Sensorium partner and the fabled nightlife entrepreneur behind the iconic Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza clubs. "Over the last few years, she’s become a force to be reckoned with on the international stage, instantly recognizable for her unique sound and dynamic live performances. I’m looking forward to seeing what she brings to the virtual stage and how fans will respond to this new experience."

