Sensorium Galaxy and Mubert Team Up to Launch First Performing AI DJ

Meet JAI:N, the future of performing AI.
Sensorium Galaxy, a virtual platform built for concert experiences, has teamed up with tech company Mubert in order to manufacture an algorithmically-driven AI performing DJ named JAI:N. If it sounds far-fetched, make no mistake—we're likely to see just what JAI:N can do in the coming months, and she is likely the first in a new line of virtual artists. 

As a company, Mubert's focus is on the real-time generation of music. Their technology will allow the virtual artist to craft a well-diversified set of music that has the ability to span over 100 unique genres. The artist will even be able to tailor the music on the fly to the appropriate tone and mood based on the reaction from the crowd. 

JAI:N was created alongside Sensorium Galaxy, a pioneering organization in the virtual reality concert space. The company, backed by TIDAL, is set to launch with sets from major dance music performers already on the schedule. David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, and more have already singed on to deliver exclusive VR performances, and JAI:N will also be performing as the official resident of Sensorium Galaxy.

Sensorium's Head of Product Ivan Nikitin is heralding the development as the next creative frontier in entertainment. “AI combined with VR can push the boundaries of what modern computing can offer us when it comes to entertainment," he said. "We are witnessing the dawn of AI creativity, and we are proud to be the first platform to give virtual bodies to artificial musicians and provide them with the stage in Sensorium Galaxy.”

Sensorium Galaxy's public release date has not yet been confirmed, but is estimated to be in the first half of 2021. 

