August 21, 2021
New Skin-Reactive Analog Synthesizer Taps Into Users' "Inner Energy"
Publish date:

The ENNER synthesizer's pads are deeply sensitive to human touch, with different pressures, speeds and angles creating variations of sounds.
Author:

SOMA Lab

For great musicians, their instruments become extensions of their bodies, acting as a conduit for creative expression. A new analog synthesizer from SOMA Laboratory seeks to do the same, applying this mind-body connection to electronic music.

Blending together "inner" and "energy," the ENNER synthesizer is described as a "body-patching synth" that connects a player's emotional state to its metal pads through weak electrical currents. Its sounds are deeply sensitive to human touch, dependent on the pressure, speed and angle with which a performer uses the device.

"Your hands become the central part of the circuitry," the synth's description reads. "Signals (passing) through your body define the mixing, volume, timbre, feedback and other parameters of synthesis." 

