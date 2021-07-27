Slooply Offers Over a Million High-Quality Sounds for Producers to Level Up Their Game
Publish date:

Slooply Offers Over a Million High-Quality Sounds for Producers to Level Up Their Game

Author:

Slooply

For music producers on the hunt for fresh sounds and samples, Slooply is a new platform offering access to over a million sounds.

Producers are able to expand their sample library on Slooply by accessing a myriad of instruments for their tracks, like brass, flutes, saxophones, and even unconventional ones like the quenacho and the piccolo. The service allows users to browse and select these sounds by genre, mood, type, key or artist—all in high-quality WAV format—and employ them in their compositions.

The website also lets musicians cast a wide net by downloading MIDI files so they can plug and match their samples for seamless melody creation. They can also download free sample packs, which are rooted in hip-hop, trap, EDM, and virtually every contemporary music genre.

Slooply's website.

Slooply's website.

Recommended Articles

tomorrowland
NEWS

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

Lollapalooza Chicago
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Ramps Up Personnel to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Measures

Lollapalooza's COVID-19 rules will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Grant Park.

Skrillex
NEWS

New ASCAP Listing Signals Super-Collab From Skrillex, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Future and DJ Khaled

From what we know so far, "Tip" has a superstar roster for the ages.

Slooply is a cloud-based monthly subscription service, but musicians can take advantage of it by opening an account and launching a free subscription plan, which enables them to peruse and download over 3,000 sounds. This option allows them to familiarize themselves with the platform to choose the right plan for their needs. But a paid subscription, which starts at $7.99, enables unlimited access to the expansive sound bank.

You can find out more about Slooply here. For a special 50% discount on all plans, use the code EDM50.

Related

aiaiai
GEAR + TECH

AIAIAI's Sustainably Produced TMA-2 Modular Headphone System Does Not Compromise Sound Quality

Customize existing headphone models—or build from the ground up—sustainably.

Sounds.com
NEWS

Producers: Would You Pay a Monthly Subscription for Unlimited Samples?

The Pro version gets you how much?!

Samsung AKG N700NC Headphones
NEWS

Samsung Launches a New Series of Studio-Quality AKG Wireless Headphones

Take your music listening experience to the next level with the latest headphones from Samsung and AKG!

PB_DJEquipment
GEAR + TECH

Watch Point Blank Music School’s Comprehensive Guide to Setting Up Your DJ Equipment

Point Blank Music School shows you step-by-step how to optimize your first set-up.

chiptune-synth-llc-nes-poly@1400x1050
GEAR + TECH

This Chiptune Synthesizer Lets Producers Emulate Sounds of the Nintendo Entertainment System

Back the project on Kickstarter to get your hands on the innovative NES Poly.

PB_HomeStudio
GEAR + TECH

Watch Point Blank Music School’s Comprehensive Guide to Setting Up Your Home Studio

Set up your home studio with Point Blank Music School's step-by-step video!

TIMBALAND+Native-FLAUNTInstruments-Beatclub-by+Priscilla+Jimenez+PRINT-2
GEAR + TECH

Timbaland's New Music Contest Offers Ultra-Rare, Molten-Blue MIDI Controllers—And Only 150 Exist

The contest arrives ahead of the momentous launch of Timbaland's Beatclub platform.

Chain Smokers Press Photo
NEWS

The Chainsmokers to Produce Paris, a Film of Their 2017 Song's Namesake

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers have a movie in the works.