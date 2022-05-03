Skip to main content
Snap and Live Nation to Launch Augmented Reality Experiences at EDC Las Vegas

The AR tech will also reportedly appear at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, among other major music festivals.

Brian Rapaport

Snapchat and Live Nation have teamed up to create a series of custom concert experiences in the world of augmented reality, starting with EDC Las Vegas later this month.

After inking the high-profile partnership, Snap and Live Nation will work together on AR content for over a dozen music festivals in 2022, including Austin City Limits, Beyond Wonderland, Bonnaroo, Day Trip, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Governors Ball and more.

At the recent Snap Partner Summit, the company declared that augmented reality has the potential to become a new creative medium. "We can leverage this huge user base we have in a way that will make augmented reality the next phase of visual expression for artists," said Snap’s Senior VP of Content and Partnerships, Ben Schwerin.

In a statement, Schwerin noted that one defining purpose of the AR tech is to strategically enhance specific moments of the performances. As Variety writes, the technology additionally allows for fans to try on virtual merchandise and discover exclusive landmarks on the festival grounds. 

Snap has proven AR shopping to be a valuable use case for the technology already. The company has stated that since January 2021, more than 250 million Snapchatters have engaged with AR shopping to visualize themselves trying on different products over five billion times.

Snap Inc. recently made headlines after the company's Q1 earnings report revealed they currently boast 332 million daily active users on their flagship Snapchat platform.

