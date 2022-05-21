Skip to main content
Snapchat Launches Four Augmented Reality Lenses At EDC, Showcasing the Technology's Long-Term Utility

Snapchat Launches Four Augmented Reality Lenses At EDC, Showcasing the Technology's Long-Term Utility

Snapchat's first offering in its longer-term partnership with Live Nation has arrived.

Courtesy of Snap

Snapchat's first offering in its longer-term partnership with Live Nation has arrived.

Snapchat and EDC are affording festival-goers new ways to capture the magic of America's largest dance music festival.

Part of Snap's recently announced multi-festival partnership with Live Nation, the company has developed and launched a handful of augmented reality lenses curated for EDC Las Vegas and beyond.

Attendees who open Snapchat at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be greeted with a slate of new lenses to transform their experience under the electric sky. Bring EDC's iconic neon owl to life with the Night Owl lens and watch it soar across the sky on your phone in real time. Meanwhile, utilizing the Daisy lens gives users the ability to sprout towering neon flowers from the ground at their feet, creating new digital landmarks and unique opportunities for content creation.

Snapchat's Daisy lens allows EDC festivalgoers the opportunity for custom content creation utilizing AR technology.

Snapchat's Daisy lens allows EDC festivalgoers the opportunity for custom content creation utilizing AR technology.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Owl Lens 16_9_NoLOGO
GEAR + TECH

Snapchat Launches Four Augmented Reality Lenses At EDC, Showcasing the Technology's Long-Term Utility

Snapchat's first offering in its longer-term partnership with Live Nation has arrived.

By Cameron Sunkel13 seconds ago
The Weeknd - Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch The Weeknd's Dazzling Coachella Set Featuring Swedish House Mafia in its Entirety

The highly-anticipated 51-minute set from Coachella weekend two is now available on YouTube.

By Niko Sani6 hours ago
flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Flume's Brilliantly Eclectic Third Album "Palaces"

The LP features collaborations with Damon Albarn, QUIET BISON, MAY-A, LAUREL, Caroline Polachek, and more.

By Niko Sani6 hours ago

Furthermore, Snapchat's AR Compass and Friend FindAR lenses showcase long-term use cases for AR technology on the festival circuit. The AR Compass allows attendees to render a detailed 3-D image of the festival grounds on their phones, enabling their ability to toggle information on different stages, set time scheduling, and more. 

Snapchat's AR Compass lens allows users to view a 3-D rendering of the festival grounds while on-site.

Snapchat's AR Compass lens allows users to view a 3-D rendering of the festival grounds while on-site.

Using Snapchat's precise location sharing capabilities, groups of friends can pinpoint each other's location through the app using the new Friend FindAR lens, and Snapchat's compass will take you directly to them. With the visual guide of an on-screen compass needle, a real-time measurement of the distance separating you from your friend, and tactile reinforcement that the direction you're walking in is correct, it's clear the feature will quickly solve a perennial frustration among concertgoers, reuniting with their group.

Check out Team Snap's full announcement of the EDC AR Lenses via their blog.

Related

EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
GEAR + TECH

Snap and Live Nation to Launch Augmented Reality Experiences at EDC Las Vegas

The AR tech will also reportedly appear at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, among other major music festivals.

snapchat-alpha
INDUSTRY

Snapchat Secures Licensing Deals so Creators Can Embed Music in Snaps

Snapchat is going head-to-head with TikTok, Facebook, and other tech giants looking to capitalize on music in short-form video.

swedish house mafia
GEAR + TECH

Swedish House Mafia Concert-Goers Will Be the First to Experience Live Nation's NFT Ticket Stubs

Live Nation has a solution to seamlessly integrate artists into the NFT game.

Snapchat
FEATURES

How To Grow Your Snapchat Following

Try these tips and tricks to grow your Snapchat following!

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas Officially Moved to October 2021, New Dates Announced

The somber news arrives on the heels of a recent announcement by Pasquale Rotella that the festival's May 2021 dates were moving forward.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Safety Plan Includes COVID-19 Scent Detection Dogs, Negative Tests and Vaccines

The proposal notes that EDC Las Vegas is a "non-seated outdoor event" and "will not rely on social distancing as its method for health safety."

EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

Confirmed: EDC Las Vegas to Move Forward With May 2021 Dates

Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella confirmed the news in a triumphant Instagram post.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Clarifies News Surrounding EDC Las Vegas Safety Plan

The Insomniac boss took to Reddit to quell concerns surrounding conflicting reports on the promoter's safety plan for EDC Las Vegas 2021.