Snapchat Launches Four Augmented Reality Lenses At EDC, Showcasing the Technology's Long-Term Utility

Snapchat and EDC are affording festival-goers new ways to capture the magic of America's largest dance music festival.

Part of Snap's recently announced multi-festival partnership with Live Nation, the company has developed and launched a handful of augmented reality lenses curated for EDC Las Vegas and beyond.

Attendees who open Snapchat at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be greeted with a slate of new lenses to transform their experience under the electric sky. Bring EDC's iconic neon owl to life with the Night Owl lens and watch it soar across the sky on your phone in real time. Meanwhile, utilizing the Daisy lens gives users the ability to sprout towering neon flowers from the ground at their feet, creating new digital landmarks and unique opportunities for content creation.

Snapchat's Daisy lens allows EDC festivalgoers the opportunity for custom content creation utilizing AR technology. Courtesy of Snap

Furthermore, Snapchat's AR Compass and Friend FindAR lenses showcase long-term use cases for AR technology on the festival circuit. The AR Compass allows attendees to render a detailed 3-D image of the festival grounds on their phones, enabling their ability to toggle information on different stages, set time scheduling, and more.

Snapchat's AR Compass lens allows users to view a 3-D rendering of the festival grounds while on-site. Courtesy of Snap

Using Snapchat's precise location sharing capabilities, groups of friends can pinpoint each other's location through the app using the new Friend FindAR lens, and Snapchat's compass will take you directly to them. With the visual guide of an on-screen compass needle, a real-time measurement of the distance separating you from your friend, and tactile reinforcement that the direction you're walking in is correct, it's clear the feature will quickly solve a perennial frustration among concertgoers, reuniting with their group.

Check out Team Snap's full announcement of the EDC AR Lenses via their blog.