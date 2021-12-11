Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Songs Synthesized From COVID-19's Genetic Code Can Now Be Purchased as NFTs
Publish date:

Songs Synthesized From COVID-19's Genetic Code Can Now Be Purchased as NFTs

The increasingly common practice of turning data into music continues to break new ground with DNA Sonification.
Author:

Fusion Medical Animation

The increasingly common practice of turning data into music continues to break new ground with DNA Sonification.

Exploring nonstandard methods of music creation has been well on the rise in the age of big data and artificial intelligence. In one such data-driven music project titled ViroMusic, music producers have iterated upon this approach to even begin synthesizing genetic code into songs.

The process of developing these songs began with software sifted through the contents of COVID-19's RNA to identify strands of data which could be turned into music. A proprietary algorithm subsequently translates the data sets into musical notes, leading to a melodic progression that could be played by a musician. ViroMusic call this transformative process DNA Sonification.

In total, a series of 10,000 sequences were synthesized into songs, which were then minted as NFTs. Musicians soundtracked the output of these songs with pianos, strings, and ambient synths. A brief survey of the songs demonstrates wandering, intertwined, piano-driven melodies are a frequent theme of the collection, perhaps emblematic of the tangled web of microscopic code found at the cellular level of life itself.

Recommended Articles

covid-19
GEAR + TECH

Songs Synthesized From COVID-19's Genetic Code Can Now Be Purchased as NFTs

The increasingly common practice of turning data into music continues to break new ground with DNA Sonification.

12 seconds ago
longstoryshort
MUSIC RELEASES

longstoryshort Drops Must-Listen Bass House EP, "Love We Had"

The EP arrives via Dr. Fresch's House Call Records.

9 minutes ago
black coffee
NEWS

Black Coffee Joins Forces With Moroccan Filmmaker Hicham Hajji for EDM Film, "God Is A DJ"

The movie follows an unlikely duo of DJs who take on their local club circuit.

16 hours ago

"The idea for this collection was born from an awe of the beauty in the code of life," reads the ViroMusic website. "We hope this project helps to raise awareness that even a virus capable of inflicting such misery is fundamentally based on the same code as every living thing on earth. We thought it would be interesting to take this code and make it play music. We hope you find it as haunting, interesting and provocative as we do."

The ViroMusic NFT collection is currently available for sale via Rarible

Related

FEKn2gyagAAQHH9
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Buy Electronic Music NFTs Created By Designers From Prada, Burberry, More

Purple Fly, Project X, and Who Knocks have teamed up to launch the music-meets-high fashion NFT collection.

Avicii
FEATURES

How Aloe Blacc Is Utilizing NFTs to Keep Avicii's Legacy Alive

"I can't see the future moving forward without allowing Tim's legacy to touch each part of what's happening."

3LAU
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's Next Song Will Be 50% Fan-Owned

3LAU has cracked the code for democratizing investing in music, and it lies squarely within NFT technology.

alesso
GEAR + TECH

Alesso Suggests Artists Spend the Time to Learn About NFTs—Or Risk Missing Out

Alesso has words of advice for artists who have not yet realized the potential of NFTs.

alesso
GEAR + TECH

Fans Can Decipher Encoded Secrets In Alesso's NFT Debut, "Cosmic Genesis" [Exclusive]

Alesso is slated to perform Dreamverse, the first combined NFT art gallery and music festival event, where several of his exclusive audiovisual experiences will debut for the first time.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."

Joe-Conyers-cr-Stephanie-Severance-2021-billboard-1548-1615901005-compressed
INTERVIEWS

Joe Conyers III, Crypto.com's Head of NFTs, on the "World-Building" Intersection of Digital Art and Music

"One of the things I love about technology over time is that it eventually just turns into magic."

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Shares New Compilation and Innovative NFT Drop

The compilation features new music from Kasbo, MEMBA, Robotaki, and more.