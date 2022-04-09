Skip to main content
A Sound Artist Translated Air Pollution Data Into Music

A Sound Artist Translated Air Pollution Data Into Music

Robert Jarvis has an affinity for translating data into sound, and he's done it again with "The Air We Breathe" in partnership with the University of Birmingham.

Kristen Morith

Robert Jarvis has an affinity for translating data into sound, and he's done it again with "The Air We Breathe" in partnership with the University of Birmingham.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham are thinking creatively about how to highlight the often imperceptible impacts of air pollution.

A subsection of the university's "The Air We Breathe" exhibition, the project, titled "Sounding Out Pollution," transforms air quality data into music.

The offering includes three unique sonic interpretations of pollution, each leveraging air quality data from locations throughout the U.K. The pieces each explore a unique creative concept, including one that captures the subtle changes in pollution by the hour across the West Midlands and another which juxtaposes pollution data between the countryside and major cities throughout the country.

Take a listen to the sonifications below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

air pollution
GEAR + TECH

A Sound Artist Translated Air Pollution Data Into Music: Listen

Robert Jarvis has an affinity for translating data into sound, and he's done it again with "The Air We Breathe" in partnership with the University of Birmingham.

By Cameron Sunkel12 seconds ago
DROELOE
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE Unveils Enchanting Single "Aurora": Listen

Following his acclaimed "PILLARS ///" EP, the celebrated producer has returned with a whimsical single.

By Konstantinos Karakolis17 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 10.21.49 AM
EVENTS

Elon Musk Opens Tesla's Texas Gigafactory With EDM-Fueled "Cyber Rodeo" Event

Approximately 15,000 people attended the event, which opened with a rave-like spectacle complete with a coordinated live drone show.

By Cameron Sunkel25 minutes ago

"Sound is often a striking way to express data that is normally presented through one of the other senses," said Robert Jarvis, the project's sound artist. "Perhaps from years of listening to music, people are pretty proficient at deciphering sonic information."

Jarvis has demonstrated an effective ability to translate sociological data into song in the past. His prior project, "SONORA V19," translated case load data pertaining to COVID-19 from countries across the globe into sonic works.

"Hearing how air pollution levels vary can help us to understand how the air we breathe changes with location and with the time of day, Professor William Bloss of Birmingham University added. "For example, some air pollutants are closely linked to road traffic – others less so. Sounding Out pollution helps people understand these differences, and so make decisions that may affect their air pollution exposure.”

Related

dyson-zone-promo
GEAR + TECH

Dyson Wades Into Wearable Products With Air-Purifying Headphones

Dyson's engineering journey in order to bring the unique headphones to market saw over 500 prototype iterations.

sound-campus-hero-image@1400x1050-1392x1044
GEAR + TECH

Navigate a Virtual Sound Museum as a Teddy Bear with New Sound Campus Exhibit

You can explore the Sound Campus metaverse as a gigantic virtual teddy bear.

Drought
FEATURES

Three Musicians Took 100 Years of Climate Change Data and Turned Them Into Songs

More than 100 years of climate change data across numerous states was compiled and turned into songs.

w49b_lg
GEAR + TECH

Hear the Milky Way Galaxy with NASA's Data Sonification Project

NASA is coding stars into songs as part of its cutting-edge sonification project.

ill-esha
GEAR + TECH

Listen to the "Sounds" of Dogecoin With ill-esha's New Cyberpunk NFT Drop

It all started when ill-esha asked, "Ever wondered what Dogecoin sounds like?"

pexels-roger-brown-5126268
GEAR + TECH

What is BitClout and Why Are Electronic Music Artists Flocking in Droves?

We break down the basics behind BitClout, a decentralized social media platform with massive disruptive potential.

quadrivium
GEAR + TECH

Quadrivium, a Synth Controlled with Data from the Moon, is Out of This World

Giorgio Sancristoforo's Quadrivium synth can be controlled with data from the moons of our solar system.

download
GEAR + TECH

This Wearable Device Lets You Play Music Out of Thin Air—Without an Instrument

You can play an air guitar, strings, or become a kung fu fighter with Mictic's new wearable.