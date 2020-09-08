Navigate a Virtual Sound Museum as a Teddy Bear with New Sound Campus Exhibit

Enrique Tomás sought to combine sound, art, and the feeling of visiting a museum with the advent of his concept project Sound Campus, which sees its virtual debut this week.

Over 120 artists answered the call with submissions ranging from live sound installations to live performances. A third of those works were ultimately selected to become part of the exhibit, which was built in partnership with the University of Arts and Industrial Design Linz.

Set in a dynamic virtual world, Sound Campus creates a shared experience among attendees who navigate the Titanic-shaped gallery as teddy bears. The surreal environment will focus on "uneasy" experimental sounds as its sonic theme. Live performances will also take place throughout multiple days of the exhibition.

The 3D binaural audio renderings within Sound Campus will be best experienced through use of headphones during the event. From a visual perspective, Sound Campus is supported on Windows, Mac, and in virtual reality form via Oculus.

Sound Campus kicks off on September 9th, 2020 and is set to run through the 13th. Visit the Sound Campus website to download the software when it goes live on September 8th and run the application to access the event.

