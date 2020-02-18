Soundcloud Launches Long-Awaited Mobile Uploads Feature

Rapidly expanding their arsenal of mobile capabilities, music streaming service SoundCloud have announced the launch of a new mobile upload feature. This week, it will roll out on the iOS app version, while Android users can expect an update soon.

One of the company's most requested features, mobile uploads will, for the first time, allow creators to instantly upload and share their original tracks here, there and anywhere. SoundCloud users previously had to use the platform's desktop version to post content.

Mobile uploads are the latest in a string of updates that make it easier for creators to take their workflows on the go. Earlier this year, SoundCloud added track, Spotlight and profile editing to its mobile toolkit, including features like making a track private, updating a bio and pinning tracks to profiles with Spotlight.

You, too, can upload tracks from your phone using these step-by-step instructions.

