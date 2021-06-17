Latest Splice Update Features Three Exciting New Plugins

A soft synth, drum machine, and bridge plugin make Splice more functional than ever before.
Splice

Esteemed music production utility Splice has just released its latest update, and it's making integration with digital audio workstations (DAWs) easier than ever. Sounds+, Creator, and Creator+ subscribers will gain access to three new plugins after the platform shared the first major update to its playable sample library.

Among the new plugins is Bridge, a tool that deepens Splice integration with DAWs. Bridge is built for streamlining sampling and enabling a new function that allows users to "audition" samples directly from the Splice browser. Samples can be transposed and synced to the user's project before being dragged and dropped into the project, saving time and making it easier than ever to select the perfect sample. 

Splice has also introduced a new multifaceted soft synth called Astra. The synth features two oscillators, a sub-oscillator, and noise generator with multiple modes. Many effects and envelopes are also present in Astra, allowing the user to modulate reverb, flanger, chorus, compression, and more. A nifty built-in step sequencer allows for easy programming of notes and modulation. 

The final plugin in the new Splice update is Beatmaker, a straightforward, no-nonsense drum machine that boasts a full sequencer and a 4x2 grid for drum programming. Samples can be loaded from built-in presets, Splice's expansive sample library, or the user's own sample library. A "Pads" mode suits those looking to play with a MIDI-enabled controller.

Both Astra and Beatmaker come with thousands of stock presets, so users can work with pre-made sounds and tweak them until they're just right, or create something entirely new.

Beatmaker from Splice.

The update coincides with the launch of a new series of video lessons called "Splice Skills," which will feature renowned instructors and offer deep-dive tutorials for music producers of any skill level.

Learn more about the latest update at Splice's official website.  

