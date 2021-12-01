You Can Now Easily Find Music From Your Favorite Netflix Shows On Spotify

Forget having to remember that one song from that one show you watched on Netflix.

With Netflix and Spotify's new partnership, the two media conglomerates offer users access to easily find the music and podcasts within their favorites shows, like the wildly popular Squid Game, which received many electronic remixes and has crossed over into the EDM hive mind.

Netflix Hub offers soundtracks and playlists from hit shows like Narcos: Mexico, Stranger Things, La Casa De Papel, and many more. It will also feature podcasts like Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 Would Recommend, and You Can't Make This Up.

This partnership is not an advertisement for Netflix on Spotify's platform. Both companies reportedly identified a strong opportunity to work together and cross audiences.

"Netflix didn't purchase access to have a hub on Spotify's app," TechCrunch reports. "In other words, it's not an ad product, nor did any money exchange hands here."

Spotify has been active recently in their pursuit of major brand partnerships. They partnered with Peloton last month to introduce a workout playlist curated by the company's instructors. They also teamed up with GIPHY earlier this year to meme it up with GIFs from users' favorite artists.

Spotify will also include a character-matching experience for Netflix's La Casa De Papel. Fans will be able to play a game—similar to a BuzzFeed quiz—to determine which La Casa De Papel character they are. The streaming giant will continue to build out Netflix Hub in the coming months and offer more exclusive content through the platform.

Netflix Hub is currently available to both free and premium users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, and India.