October 8, 2021
Digital Audio Engages Long-Term Memory More, According to Spotify "Neuromarketing" Study

Alexander Shatov

Publish date:

Digital Audio Engages Long-Term Memory More, According to Spotify "Neuromarketing" Study

600 Spotify listeners were studied and found digital audio to be more engaging than radio, TV, social media, or digital video.
Author:

A recent study conducted by neuromarketing company Neuro-Insight for Spotify found that digital audio is more likely to engage long-term memory for details and past memories than radio, TV, social media, or digital video.

The study isn't peer-reviewed so it's not entirely concrete, but it did reveal a few interesting data points. Neuro-Insight's goal is to provide brands a better understanding of users' brain activity while consuming different types of content.

Spotify's partnership with Neuro-Insight allowed them to study more than 600 subjects as they listened to various kinds of content on the platform, including rock music, rap, Latin music, and even advertisements.

The researchers collected data in real-time of the subjects' brains using steady state topography (SST), a propriety tracking method developed by Neuro-Insight's founder, Richard Silberstein. It measures brain electrical activity and speed of response to stimuli.

Silberstein states that SST is able to "tap the speed of different parts of the brain very sensitively, and by virtue of the fact that different parts of the brain are specialized for different functions, we're able to infer psychological processes."

Recommended Articles

spotify
GEAR + TECH

Digital Audio Engages Long-Term Memory More, According to Spotify "Neuromarketing" Study

600 Spotify listeners were studied and found digital audio to be more engaging than radio, TV, social media, or digital video.

5 hours ago
edc las vegas
EVENTS

Here Are the EDC Las Vegas 2021 Stage-by-Stage Lineups

Having trouble deciphering each stage? We've got you covered.

5 hours ago
squid game
MUSIC RELEASES

5 Electronic Remixes of the "Squid Game" Theme Song That Will Make Your Blood Curdle

Leave it to electronic music producers to breathe new life into the Netflix hit's creepy earworm.

5 hours ago
spotify-icon-ios

The study also concluded that speech-driven genres of music like rap had more engagement, and instrumental and acoustic genres had higher emotional intensity. According to Axios, "93% of the brain's measured engagement with the musical or podcast content transferred directly into engagements with the ads that followed."

"We found that it was very successful in bringing that engagement over to the ad experience," added Neuro-Insight's Head of Client Solutions, Samrat Saran.

Spotify said that they want to know which ads to serve you before you know you need them.

"Our goal is to use signals like this to make sure we're serving music and podcasts to the user that they want before they know they want it," said Jon Gibs, Global Director and Principal Data Scientist.

Read more about the study here.

Tags
terms:
ScienceSpotifyStudyResearch

Related

Music vinyl CDs
NEWS

Your Music Taste as a Teenager Influences Your Adult Taste, According to Study

A new study by the New York Times concluded that the music you listen to when you're a teenager sticks with you the rest of your life.

ultra music festival
FEATURES

96% of People Plan to Attend "Some Form" of Live Event Once Safe, According to Study

3 in 4 are most excited to return to sporting events, concerts, and movie theaters.

riot games
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Signs Deal to Be Exclusive Audio Streaming Partner for Global "League of Legends" Esports Events

Spotify and Riot Games are a formidable tandem in the EDM and gaming crossover space.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

New Spotify Patent Aims to Curate Content Based On Nostalgia

Spotify may be able to use its predictive algorithms to identify songs that will have you yearning for the past.

iHeartMedia
NEWS

Liberty Media's $1.6 Billion Offer for iHeartMedia, Spotify's Public Filing, & More

In this week's Industry New round up we cover Liberty Media's big offer, Spotify going public, and Universal Music Publishing Group's incredible $125 million annual revenue increase.

spotify-mobile 2
INDUSTRY

Spotify Enters the Video Space with "Vodcasts"

Spotify is coming for YouTube's territory.

Spotify
NEWS

Spotify Launches "Group Session" Feature for Premium

Spotify premium has another noteworthy social listening feature.

discord
FEATURES

From Fan to Family: How Discord Gave Artists a Platform to Connect With Purpose

The "24-hour diner of the internet" fosters community for artists, gamers, and hobbyists unlike any other social media platform.