Spotify Patent Filing Signals New Karaoke Feature

Spotify Patent Filing Signals New Karaoke Feature

The patent details technology that will identify what song a user is singing in order to play back its instrumental version.
Author:
Publish date:

Haithem FerdiHire

The patent details technology that will identify what song a user is singing in order to play back its instrumental version.

While digital streaming platforms have given us music to sing along with, it's not often that the technology sings back. That might change with a patent recently filed by Spotify for a "Karaoke Query Processing System." 

The news follows a September discovery by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who found an unreleased in-app feature that would allow users to adjust the vocal levels of songs. Paired with this patent request, it seems Spotify is making serious plans to extend their reach into karaoke, though the company has not publicly addressed its plans for the technology.

According to patent application, which was submitted on June 24th, this system is capable of matching audio clips of songs with their instrumental versions in order to play a "backing track," Digital Music News reports.

“In some embodiments, a user starts singing a song a cappella in the presence of a karaoke system as described herein," the patent details. "The karaoke system determines what the user is singing and begins playing an instrumental version of the determined song. In some embodiments, the karaoke system plays the instrumental version using the key and tempo at which the user is singing.”

Even more, the "Karaoke Query Processing System" has capabilities not unlike Snapchat's partnership with Shazam, which identifies songs playing near a user's phone. 

Spotify's patent reads: "There is a need for a karaoke system which is capable of determining a users’ desired song for a karaoke performance even if the user cannot remember the name of the song or any other attributes of the song except for the melody of the song...The matching process includes comparing at least a portion of the audio clip to a plurality of reference audio tracks and identifying, based on the comparing, the first portion of a particular reference track that corresponds to the audio sample."

Related

Spotify
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Is Rolling Out Voice Control Functionality: Just Say "Hey Spotify"

Navigate in-app to specific creators, playlists, and songs with Spotify's new wake word feature.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

New Spotify Patent Aims to Curate Content Based On Nostalgia

Spotify may be able to use its predictive algorithms to identify songs that will have you yearning for the past.

ezgif.com-gif-maker (1)
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Launches New Snapchat-Like Clips Feature

A bevy of new features was unveiled during Spotify's Stream On event.

Spotify
NEWS

Spotify Launches "Group Session" Feature for Premium

Spotify premium has another noteworthy social listening feature.

spotify-mobile 2
GEAR + TECH

Spotify "Spoken Words Analyzer" Patent Approved, Will Use AI to Analyze Song Lyrics

Automated spoken word analysis will enable the platform to classify songs with greater efficiency, helping users to find more relevant content quicker.

Samsung 837 Unpacked Event
NEWS

Samsung Reveals New Products Perfect for Music Fans and Partners with Spotify

Now the Spotify app will be on all Samsung devices including the new Galaxy Note9, Smart TVs and the Galaxy Home speakers that are yet to have a release date.

Spotify
GEAR + TECH

Rumors Suggest Spotify's Big April Announcement is an in-car Music Player

This would make road trip playlists that much easier!

spotify-mobile 2
INDUSTRY

Spotify Files Patent for Short-Form Video Sharing Akin to TikTok

Spotify's latest vision is an indication the company has been taking notes from its competitors.