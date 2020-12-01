Spotify is Testing an Instagram Stories-Like Feature In Editorial Playlists

Having tested the feature in several different capacities, Spotify seems to have a lingering fascination with incorporating stories on its platform.
There's a running joke that soon every digital interface—from Instagram to Microsoft Excel—will offer some kind of stories-related social feature. However, it's becoming less of an exaggeration by the day, as Spotify has drawn attention for its latest stories feature test.

If you take a look at Spotify's "Christmas Hits" playlist on a mobile device, you may be lucky enough to see the latest test of Spotify stories. The playlist, which currently boasts music from Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Trainor, and Kelly Clarkson, includes a reel of short clips from the artists akin to Snap and Instagram's stories features.

In a statement to Engadget, the company confirmed that the availability of this feature is still limited in scope. "At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience," a Spotify spokesperson stated. "Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time."

Spotify stories have taken a variety of forms thus far. Last year, the company tested a stories feature for artists called "Storyline." This year, the platform tested a separate influencer stories feature as a potential outlet for major YouTubers and vloggers to get in on the action.

While various tests of the feature have taken place, this latest test is sure to drum up some buzz, especially in the wake of Twitter having recently added its equivalent to stories called "fleets" last month.

