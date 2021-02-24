Spotify Launches New Snapchat-Like Clips Feature

Spotify Launches New Snapchat-Like Clips Feature

A bevy of new features was unveiled during Spotify's Stream On event.
Author:
Publish date:

Spotify hosted their version of an Apple-style product launch this week during their Steam On event. During the virtual program, which livestreamed on Monday, they broke down the power that audio has, the journey of music creation, and all the opportunities they have planned for both creators and the billions of fans who use their platform. One of those new features is the introduction of Spotify Clips.  

The format will look familiar because, just like Instagram, Spotify is drawing influence from Snapchat with the implementation of an ephemeral video format. The feature has been in the works since last year, when it was tentatively titled "Storyline," but its beta testing phase was designated only for a few big names, like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez. As of today, the tool remains exclusive to artists. 

Spotify Clips was one of many new features to be added to the streaming giant's platform. Another standout was the announcement of "Spotify HiFi," the company's new streaming tier that delivers music in CD-quality, lossless audio format. Also highlighted were expanded capabilities of Spotify's patented Canvas tool as well as feature called Marquee, which will host full-screen, sponsored recommendations for advertising new releases. 

You can watch the full Spotify Stream On event below. 

Related

Spotify
NEWS

Spotify Launches "Group Session" Feature for Premium

Spotify premium has another noteworthy social listening feature.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify is Testing an Instagram Stories-Like Feature In Editorial Playlists

Having tested the feature in several different capacities, Spotify seems to have a lingering fascination with incorporating stories on its platform.

spotify-mobile 2
INDUSTRY

Spotify Enters the Video Space with "Vodcasts"

Spotify is coming for YouTube's territory.

spotify-icon-ios
NEWS

Spotify Launches "track IDs" Playlists for Electronic Dance Music Discovery

Clubs are currently closed, but the dance floor remains open thanks to Spotify's new suite of playlists.

Kryder
GEAR + TECH

Kryder Enters the VR Space With Launch of New "Kryteria Metaverse"

"A forward thinking way of promoting new music now that festival stages and clubs are out of action."

Spotify
NEWS

Leaked Images Suggest Spotify Is Working On a Virtual Concert Feature

A new leak shows Spotify users may soon be able to keep up with the virtual event schedules of their favorite artists.

Spotify
GEAR + TECH

Ever Wonder Why Your Spotify Music Sounds Like It's Always at Low Volume? This Is Why

There's a method to Spotify's madness.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Now Allows Users to Search Using Song Lyrics

Forgot the title of the new song you want to save? Thanks to Spotify that's no longer an issue.