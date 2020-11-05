Spotify Will Soon Allow Streaming from Apple Watch Without iPhone Nearby

Streaming giant Spotify is heavily favored among music fans, even those who stream via their Apple devices. The popular Apple Watch is a great tool for this purpose, but previously, the Spotify app did not allow streaming directly from the watch without an iPhone tethered.

A new update will alleviate that inconvenience, as the Spotify app will now be usable directly from the Apple Watch without the need for an iPhone to be paired with the device. While the watch previously acted as more of a remote for the iPhone, its newer incarnations boast expanded functionality, including this Spotify update.

Users can now leave the iPhone behind when it comes to streaming from Spotify, making things especially convenient for those looking to play music during a run or other physical activities in which carrying a phone may be a hindrance.

To stream, users will need to connect to an external device such as AirPods or Bluetooth-enabled speakers for playback. The update will function with Apple Watch Series 3 or later, watchOS 6.0 or later, a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, and the latest version of the Spotify app, according to Spotify Everywhere.