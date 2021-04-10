Spotify Is Rolling Out Voice Control Functionality: Just Say "Hey Spotify"

Spotify Is Rolling Out Voice Control Functionality: Just Say "Hey Spotify"

Navigate in-app to specific creators, playlists, and songs with Spotify's new wake word feature.
Author:
Publish date:
Navigate in-app to specific creators, playlists, and songs with Spotify's new wake word feature.

The Spotify experience is now hands-free. In a move to step up their "voice" game, the music streaming giant has implemented the use of a wake word that will allow users to navigate within the app upon command. 

Simply saying "Hey Spotify" now yields an on-screen prompt to try saying the name of a playlist, artist, or song. The wake word function will only activate if the app is open and presently onscreen. Even as music is playing, using the function will allow users to redirect with ease. 

Big tech sleuth Jane Manchum Wong first discovered that Spotify was working on such a feature back in early 2020. From the looks of her screenshots, the final product presently rolling out to users seems to be vastly similar to what she had uncovered at the time.

Digital Music News reports that the feature is not especially different from what existing voice assistants such as Siri can accomplish already. However, if rumors are true about Spotify's potential foray into hands-free, car audio hardware, voice controls will be critical for such devices to function appropriately.

For iOS users, navigating to "Settings," then "Voice Interactions," and finally toggling "Enable Voice" should activate the feature.

Related

apple-watch-music-streaming
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Is Beta Testing Critical Upgrades to Its Apple Watch App

Spotify hasn't made any substantial changes to its Apple Watch app since 2018, but that is about to drastically change.

Spotify
NEWS

Spotify Launches "Group Session" Feature for Premium

Spotify premium has another noteworthy social listening feature.

Spotify money
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Launches "Loud & Clear" Initiative Aimed At Increasing Transparency

Spotify has responded to arguments from critics with a new data-driven multimedia venture.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Now Allows Users to Search Using Song Lyrics

Forgot the title of the new song you want to save? Thanks to Spotify that's no longer an issue.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify is Testing an Instagram Stories-Like Feature In Editorial Playlists

Having tested the feature in several different capacities, Spotify seems to have a lingering fascination with incorporating stories on its platform.

Spotify
NEWS

Is Spotify Rolling Out An Auto-mixing Feature?

Spotify wants you to be your own DJ.

Spotify
GEAR + TECH

Rumors Suggest Spotify's Big April Announcement is an in-car Music Player

This would make road trip playlists that much easier!

Spotify
GEAR + TECH

Ever Wonder Why Your Spotify Music Sounds Like It's Always at Low Volume? This Is Why

There's a method to Spotify's madness.