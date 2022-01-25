Skip to main content
Steve Angello Bets On Blockchain Marketplace to Revolutionize Music Rights Ownership

Steve Angello Bets On Blockchain Marketplace to Revolutionize Music Rights Ownership

Angello joins multiple titans of technology as a new investor in the anotherblock marketplace.

Web Summit/Wikimedia Commons

Angello joins multiple titans of technology as a new investor in the anotherblock marketplace.

Steve Angello is placing a bet on the future of music rights and throwing his weight behind anotherblock, a Swedish startup dedicated to expanding public access to royalty investing by way of NFTs.

Founders Sebastian Knutsson and Mattias Miksche both boast impressive pedigrees from different sectors of the technology industry. Knutsson is the founder of King, the publishing and development company behind Candy Crush, while Miksche's company Stardoll has operated as an angel investor in AI-learning platform Sana Labs, among other successful early stage companies.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the Swedish House Mafia star threw his hat in the ring during anotherblock's latest pre-seed funding round, which raised $1.2 million. The platform will seek to tokenize music rights—and the cash flows associated with those rights—by issuing NFTs. Typically, this is an asset class reserved for institutional investors and accredited investors, but the structure of anotherblock's offerings would allow them to sell to the public.

anotherblock CEO Michel D. Traore and COO Filip Strömste. 

anotherblock CEO Michel D. Traore and COO Filip Strömste. 

Recommended Articles

steve angello
GEAR + TECH

Steve Angello Bets On Blockchain Marketplace to Revolutionize Music Rights Ownership

Angello joins multiple titans of technology as a new investor in the anotherblock marketplace.

just now
zedd disclosure
NEWS

Disclosure Announce Release Date of Collaboration With Zedd

On the heels of the U.K. duo's upcoming North American tour, "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free" will see the light.

10 minutes ago
lost lands
EVENTS

Lost Lands to Add New Stage at 2022 Festival

Organizers are also launching one of the largest construction projects in the festival's history in order to build a revamped camping entryway.

7 hours ago

In addition to the increased access and liquidity that will come from the anotherblock marketplace, the organization also sees their approach as a means to generating a fairer valuation for the music and art itself. 

One way creators will benefit is by way of a transaction royalty they will get to pocket each time their NFTs are traded on the open market, a pathway to generating income potentially in perpetuity.

"Unless profound changes are implemented in the way that artists can monetize their creativity, the music industry is in a race to the bottom," said Michel D. Traore, CEO of anotherblock. "anotherblock is the solution: harnessing the latest technology and industry expertise, our platform will protect the creators, and support them as they continue enriching society and our culture."

Related

VRJAM
GEAR + TECH

VRJAM Launches Public Token Sale to Revolutionize Metaverse Music Experiences

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Is Giving Away a Singular Copy of a New Song And Its Rights—As an NFT

The idea was developed in the spirit of Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album release.

david guetta united at home
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta Announces Partnership to Sell Blockchain-Powered "United at Home" NFTs

David Guetta and his team continue to pioneer bleeding edge technology.

swedish house mafia
GEAR + TECH

Swedish House Mafia Concert-Goers Will Be the First to Experience Live Nation's NFT Ticket Stubs

Live Nation has a solution to seamlessly integrate artists into the NFT game.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

Paul Oakenfold
NEWS

There's a New Paul Oakenfold Album Arriving on the Cardano Blockchain

Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson is forging relationships with some of the most influential businessmen in electronic dance music.

alesso
GEAR + TECH

Alesso Suggests Artists Spend the Time to Learn About NFTs—Or Risk Missing Out

Alesso has words of advice for artists who have not yet realized the potential of NFTs.