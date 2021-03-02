Steve Aoki Announces Debut NFT Release

Steve Aoki Announces Debut NFT Release

The Dim Mak founder's upcoming NFT release will be a collaboration with renowned visual artist Antoni Tudisco.
Author:
Publish date:

Steve Aoki (via Facebook)

Steve Aoki is the latest dance music producer to join in on the blockchain-powered art craze after announcing his debut NFT release. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles that are unable to be replicated or mutually interchanged. The value of NFTs lies in their singularity, since they are truly unique and belong solely to their owner.

Hosted on the popular Nifty Gateway marketplace, Aoki's foray into the NFT space finds the dance music superstar teaming up with renowned visual artist Antoni Tudisco. Known for his beautifully chaotic releases, Tudisco has provided artwork for a litany of major brands, including Apple, Nike, Adidas, Sony, and BMW, among many others.

Aoki took to Twitter to share a short preview of the new collection of NFTs, teasing the visuals and audio tied to one of the items. 

In his announcement, Aoki said that there will be a number of different packs available, including some limited edition offerings. At the time of this article's publication, specific details on what each pack will contain have not been shared, but fans can stay tuned to Nifty Gateway for the eventual release of the product page. 

Steve Aoki and Antoni Tudisco's upcoming NFT release is set to hit the blockchain on Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at 2PM ET (11AM PT). Due to their immense popularity, NFTs oftentimes sell out in just minutes, so prospective buyers should prepare to be online at the precise time of the collection's launch.

