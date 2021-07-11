Steve Aoki and Bulgari Launch New Luxury Watch Collab

From clothing and wakesurf boards to baseball cards and a restaurant, Steve Aoki's line of branded collabs is second to none when it comes to EDM influencers. Now, the world renowned DJ is expanding into luxury accessories with a special edition Bulgari timepiece.

Described by the brand as "a beam of light at night," Aoki's watch is made of aluminum and coated in Superluminova, a photo-luminescent that glows in the dark.

"I think one of the most important things that denotes who I am is nightlife. I thrive at night. My parties are live at night, my shows," Aoki told Hodinkee of the watch's inspiration. "We wanted to make the watch something you wear when you go out and get active at night. That's what the Superluminova is all about. It's just that glowing pop."

Aoki also disclosed a lifelong fascination with watches that tracks back to his dad, ultimately motivating the DJ to start a collection of his own.

"He gave me my first watch when I graduated high school," Aoki recalled. "My dad actually rarely gave me anything, so the fact that he gave me something was so special. That was the holy grail of what was important to me."

The $3,050 timepiece is currently sold out, but can sign up for back-in-stock notifications here.