Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, More Bid Over $100,000 on Beeple's Charity NFT

100% of the funds collected from Beeple's auction will go to the Open Earth Foundation.

After making headlines for his historic $69 million NFT sale, Beeple is once again drawing immense attention with a new, charitable auction. Seemingly responding to criticism involving the environmental impact of NFTs, eight pieces of art from eight artists, including Beeple, will be sold with 100% of proceeds directed to the Open Earth Foundation. Organizers have also stated that each piece is carbon-negative and promise that carbon offsets will be provided to each artist involved.

Naturally, the circumstances surrounding the unique auction have caused many prominent figures in the art and crypto worlds to get involved. Considering the many electronic music crossovers in the NFT realm, two high-profile dance music stars unsurprisingly joined in on the bidding. Both Steve Aoki and Calvin Harris pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars in an attempt to take home the digital art.

Beeple took to Twitter to send a message to Aoki, thanking the famed DJ for his bid of $111,111.11.

Nine hours later, he would update fans on the progress of the auction and include a message of gratitude to Harris for his $220,000.00 bid.

While they offered large amounts of money for the digital collectible, the aforementioned dance music stars have since been outbid by more than a million dollars.

At the time of writing, the Open Earth Foundation-powered auction for Beeple's "Everydays #4344" NFT is still open. You can check out the auction for yourself and if you have a couple million dollars to spend, get involved in the bidding war on the Nifty Gateway auction page.

