Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, More Bid Over $100,000 on Beeple's Charity NFT

Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, More Bid Over $100,000 on Beeple's Charity NFT

100% of the funds collected from Beeple's auction will go to the Open Earth Foundation.
Author:
Publish date:

Soumil Kumar

100% of the funds collected from Beeple's auction will go to the Open Earth Foundation.

After making headlines for his historic $69 million NFT sale, Beeple is once again drawing immense attention with a new, charitable auction. Seemingly responding to criticism involving the environmental impact of NFTs, eight pieces of art from eight artists, including Beeple, will be sold with 100% of proceeds directed to the Open Earth Foundation. Organizers have also stated that each piece is carbon-negative and promise that carbon offsets will be provided to each artist involved.

Naturally, the circumstances surrounding the unique auction have caused many prominent figures in the art and crypto worlds to get involved. Considering the many electronic music crossovers in the NFT realm, two high-profile dance music stars unsurprisingly joined in on the bidding. Both Steve Aoki and Calvin Harris pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars in an attempt to take home the digital art.

Beeple took to Twitter to send a message to Aoki, thanking the famed DJ for his bid of $111,111.11. 

Nine hours later, he would update fans on the progress of the auction and include a message of gratitude to Harris for his $220,000.00 bid.

While they offered large amounts of money for the digital collectible, the aforementioned dance music stars have since been outbid by more than a million dollars.

At the time of writing, the Open Earth Foundation-powered auction for Beeple's "Everydays #4344" NFT is still open. You can check out the auction for yourself and if you have a couple million dollars to spend, get involved in the bidding war on the Nifty Gateway auction page.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris
Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris
Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hxLKvx

Related

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki on the Future of Digital Art: "NFTs are a Juggernaut That Cannot Be Stopped"

The famed dance music producer believes the future of NFTs is bright after selling his debut collection for $4.25 million.

Kygo
GEAR + TECH

Kygo Announces His First NFT Release

The Norwegian producer will be releasing his debut collection on Gemini's Nifty Gateway marketplace.

steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Announces Debut NFT Release

The Dim Mak founder's upcoming NFT release will be a collaboration with renowned visual artist Antoni Tudisco.

Nghtmre Press Photo
GEAR + TECH

NGHTMRE Reveals Debut NFT Collection With Visual Artist GREG MIKE

The bass music heavyweight and visual artist promise "unreleased visuals, music, and a few special items" in their collection.

Steve Aoki
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Auctioned Autographed Pokémon Cards for Charity

Proceeds from the card sales will go to The Aoki Foundation.

madeon
GEAR + TECH

Madeon Announces Debut NFT Drop

The NFT was designed by the artists responsible for the visuals from his "Good Faith Live" tour.

Never Say Die logo
GEAR + TECH

Never Say Die Announces Debut NFT Collection

The record label's "Rebirth" collection will hit the Nifty Gateway marketplace later this week.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki is Hosting a Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing Stream Tonight

All proceeds from the livestreamed Pokémon card event will go to his charity organization, The Aoki Foundation, and All In For Autism.