Steve Aoki Will Take to the Metaverse Jungle to Headline Monkey Kingdom NFT Event

Only Steve Aoki has the energy to stir a band of raving apes into a frenzy, and with his new partnership alongside the Monkey Kingdom NFT collection, that's precisely what he's going to do.

Aoki has been slated to headline the Monkey Kingdom Christmas Party, which will take place in the Cryptovoxels digital metaverse.

Aoki has become one of the foremost purveyors of NFTs in the electronic dance music landscape. He's also a known fan of ape-themed projects specifically, given that he possesses an astounding seven collectibles from the famed Bored Ape Yacht Club. For obvious reasons, Monkey Kingdom has been compared to the iconic BAYC series, and just last month the collection went live with the launch of 2,222 monkey avatars.

According to a press release, the artwork behind this wild NFT series is based on a supernatural character named Sun Wukong from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. Sun Wukong has become a cultural icon throughout Asia, representing favorable qualities such as wisdom and optimism. Likewise, the Monkey Kingdom collection has a mission to amplify Asian voices within the emerging Web3 landscape.

Catch the party on December 23rd beginning at 23:00 HKT on monkeykingdom.io.

