Anytime, Anywhere: Mix On the Go With This New Portable DJ Set

Renegade performances are about to get a whole lot spicier, thanks to a new portable DJ set developed by Japanese tech company Stokyo.

Weighing in at a manageable nine pounds, the set comes complete with two turntables and a two-channel mixer, as well as six line inputs/outputs on the latter for speakers, headphones and a monitor.

According the Stokyo, the set is modeled after the iconic GP3 Portable Turntable, which was produced by Columbia Japan through the late 1990s. Upgraded features include pitch adjustment for 12-inch or 7-inch records and a crossfader on the mixer. Each of the three units are battery or AC powered.

The portable DJ set is now available for pre-order on Turntable Lab for $629.95. You can check it out here or purchase the portable turntable or mixer individually for $219.95 and $229.95, respectively.