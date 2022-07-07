Skip to main content
This Is the Vintage DJ Equipment You Saw In the Finale of "Stranger Things 4"

This Is the Vintage DJ Equipment You Saw In the Finale of "Stranger Things 4"

Turn the volume to Eleven.

Netflix

Turn the volume to Eleven.

Spoiler alert: Do not read if you have not watched "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" of Stranger Things 4, now streaming on Netflix.

While we process the pandemonium of the heart-pounding Stranger Things 4 finale, let's revisit that chilling "Snow Ball" scene and its badass vintage turntables.

When this season's villain—a dark wizard named Vecna who feeds on the trauma of kids—closes in on his telepathic kill of Max, Eleven infiltrates her memories in an attempt to save her. Wandering the depths of her psyche, Eleven finds a young Max skateboarding in a park. Searching for signs of Vecna, Eleven instead spots something from an entirely different memory of Max's.

In the "memory within a memory," she enters a nearby bridge and encounters a classic mixer, which was flanked by two vintage turntables. But the happy memory from which the DJ equipment appears (from Season 2's "Snow Ball" school dance) mutates in a continuous sequence as Max sees balloons popping and gruesomely spraying blood. Vinyl of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong's "Dream a Little Dream of Me" eerily spins in one of the more blood-curdling moments of the episode.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 5.34.47 PM
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

stranger things
GEAR + TECH

This Is the Vintage DJ Equipment You Saw In the Finale of "Stranger Things 4"

Turn the volume to Eleven.

By Jason Heffler42 seconds ago
NYE_AspireHigher-Whosjfk-12-31-21-1980
EVENTS

Chase & Status, Emancipator, KOAN Sound, More to Headline Submersion Festival 2022

The first multi-day camping event as Submersion Festival is taking things to the next level.

By EDM.com Staff45 minutes ago
skream
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 11

Skream, Spencer Brown, Dosem, and more feature in the June 2022 edition of The House Brew.

By Saad Masood17 hours ago

Eagle-eyed DJs and audiophiles probably paused the program—and angered their significant others—to identify the record players, but their text is inscrutable.

Just like Eddie Munson's beloved Hellfire Club, we did some investigating to find out the specs of those killer vintage turntables. And after our research assignment—let's call it DJs and Dragons—we discovered the model: the Technics SL-1200MK2.

Released in the summer of 1979, these classic turntables were the most common for DJing and scratching at the time, due in part to Technics' influential move to change the rotary pitch control to a slider style.

Prevalently regarded as one of the most durable record players ever manufactured, the SL-1200MK2 came in matte black and silver. But it's the latter that soundtracked Eleven's nail-biting journey through Max's memories.

807053000232000-00-720x720

The Technics SL-1200 series was discontinued in 2010, so the SL-1200MK2 is as rare as hens' teeth. You can try your luck on eBay.

Related

6j1szg
FEATURES

Here's How to Make Your Own "Max Floating Song" Meme From Stranger Things

What song would've saved you from Vecna?

michaelstein
GEAR + TECH

Stranger Things Composer Michael Stein Launches Music Production Tool Service

Stein and producer Protovolt have unveiled The Protovault and the "Synth Lords" forum.

Maya Hawke
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Drops New Single "Coverage"

She's a bona fide dual threat.

general djing
GEAR + TECH

DJ Equipment Prices See Steady Increase as Manufacturing Woes Continue

Similarly to other tech industries, DJ gear prices are at an all-time high.

PB_DJEquipment
GEAR + TECH

Watch Point Blank Music School’s Comprehensive Guide to Setting Up Your DJ Equipment

Point Blank Music School shows you step-by-step how to optimize your first set-up.

stranger things
MUSIC RELEASES

Music Producers Are Flocking to Remix This "Stranger Things" Song: Listen to Our 5 Favorites

Kate Bush's old-but-gold single from 1985, "Running Up That Hill," found new life in Netflix's hit sci-fi series—and in the charts.

Portable DJ Turntables and Mixer
GEAR + TECH

Anytime, Anywhere: Mix On the Go With This New Portable DJ Set

Weighing in at a manageable nine pounds, the set comes complete with two turntables and a two-channel mixer.

Look Ma No Computer
GEAR + TECH

Watch This Artist Build a Functional Vinyl DJ Deck Out of LEGO Bricks

Mind = blown.