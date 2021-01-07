Stranger Things Composer Michael Stein Launches Music Production Tool Service

Stein and producer Protovolt have unveiled The Protovault and the "Synth Lords" forum.
Music producers and fans of the dreamy, atmospheric synth work of the popular series Stranger Things will be delighted to learn that the mind behind its award-winning music, Michael Stein, has compiled his sounds into a new production service for the Ableton and Logic Pro digital workstations. 

The Protovault is a collaborative effort between Stein and producer Protovolt that was custom-designed from the musicians' stunning vintage synths for use in music production. Three different series of The Protovault will be rotated on a monthly basis, with each collection only available for 30 days. Instead of genres of music, the series is centered around cinematic themes, the first of which focuses on classic action films of the 1980s. 25 multi-sampled instruments, a drum kit, and an effects pack are included.

An Artist Series will also be featured, pairing The Protovault with artists to craft instrument packs based on those artists' signature sounds. They haven't been revealed just yet, but The Protovault promises they have "some great artists lined up" already. The project serves as a tribute to iconic composers, artists, and musicians with sounds that are instantly recognizable, and harnesses them for use by aspiring artists looking to draw inspiration.

In addition, The Protovault has launched the "Synth Lords" forum, a platform for synth enthusiasts to learn about and discuss all things synthesizer-related. Contests, exclusive events, and giveaways are also featured. 

"Our instruments are designed to inspire the creative process but are only one element in our expanding universe," Stein and Protovolt told MusicTech. "We are building an inclusive community for fans, by fans of synthesizers and pop culture, to share and rejoice in the things that bring us together."

Find out more about The Protovault here.

