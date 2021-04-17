Subtronics, Boogie T, and Dirt Monkey Announce 4/20 NFT Drop Featuring Nine Unreleased Tracks

Subtronics, Boogie T, and Dirt Monkey will be celebrating a fan-favorite unofficial holiday in a unique way this year.

On Tuesday, each artist will be releasing a trio of unreleased tracks in the form of a 4/20 NFT drop on the Bitski marketplace. They will all be joint efforts with each of their longtime visual artist collaborators. Subtronics will be teamed up with Aaron Brooks, Boogie T is partnered with Kooz, and Dirt Monkey will be provided visuals from INCEDIGRIS.

On their respective Twitter accounts, each artist shared a pair of images announcing each of their collaborative NFTs. While the tweets do contain pieces of visual art, it's not yet clear what the final products will look and sound like.

Subtronics, Boogie T, and Dirt Monkey's 4/20 NFT drop will be released on—you guessed it—Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 4:20PM ET (1:20PM PT). You can sign up for notifications on the upcoming blockchain release here.

