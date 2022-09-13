Swedish House Mafia and IKEA Launch New Collection to "Democratize Music Production at Home"

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA are aiming to empower a new generation of producers with at-home fixtures to inspire creativity.

The iconic trio recently revealed their remix of one of the furniture giant's signature products, the IKEA FRAKTA bag. Now, the two are slated to debut an expanded offering of 20 new items this coming October.

Dubbed the OBEGRÄNSAD collection, the line features a myriad of at-home products essential to modern music production, from consumer electronics to shelves, lamps, carrying cases, an armchair and even a record player. OBEGRÄNSAD translates to "unlimited" in Swedish, which is certainly fitting for a collection that aims to remove creative hurdles and inhibitions for the bedroom creator.

"We wanted to simplify the process for people to create music," Swedish House Mafia said in a press release. "Hopefully, our collection inspires and enables more people to be more creative within their home, and it does not have to be restricted to only music making. It can be so much more."

IKEA and Swedish House Mafia's OBEGRÄNSAD record player. IKEA

The collection features a minimalistic yet intelligent design featuring the artists' sleek, noir aesthetic. Some of its products are existing items that have been tweaked slightly to cater to the needs of the modern music producer.

The chart-topping band elaborated they've been using IKEA products as a staple of their setup since the early days of their career, and the collaboration remains an opportunity to shape the tools that creatives will use in the future.

"We used IKEA furniture to accommodate our teenage lives as creatives, so the purpose of the collaboration was formed around our own journey," said Axwell of Swedish House Mafia.

"We’ve made pieces we wish existed when we used to build our own vinyl stands, working desks, synth stands," added the band's Sebastian Ingrosso.

The limited collection launches worldwide in October 2022.

