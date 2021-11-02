Swedish House Mafia Concert-Goers Will Be the First to Experience Live Nation's NFT Ticket Stubs

Live Nation's latest innovation will bring the timeless past time of collecting concert ticket stubs to the world of blockchain technology.

The company's Live Stubs initiative will see the minting of concert stubs into digital NFT collectibles consistent with the sections, rows, and seats purchased by concert-goers. The effort is turning the nostalgic hobby into a new industry which will undoubtedly be to the benefit of Live Nation's partnering artists.

The venture offers artists a low barrier to entry to participate in the red-hot NFT revolution. With Live Nation handling the digital assets, artists are left with the fun part: identifying unique rewards and experiences to offer token-holders.

Swedish House Mafia are first to test the waters. The iconic dance music trio will be offering Live Stubs to fans who purchase tickets to their upcoming "Paradise Again" tour, which is set to kick of in summer 2022. The NFTs will automatically be delivered to ticket-holders via Ticketmaster's existing digital ticket distribution system.

“Our Live Stubs product brings back the nostalgia of collecting ticket stubs while also giving artists a new tool to deepen that relationship with their fans and we can’t wait to see what the creativity of this community dreams up as it grows,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “Special thanks to Swedish House Mafia for kicking it off for their upcoming tour.”

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia

Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia

Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia

Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe