Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Swedish House Mafia Concert-Goers Will Be the First to Experience Live Nation's NFT Ticket Stubs
Publish date:

Swedish House Mafia Concert-Goers Will Be the First to Experience Live Nation's NFT Ticket Stubs

Live Nation has a solution to seamlessly integrate artists into the NFT game.
Author:

Alexander Wessely

Live Nation has a solution to seamlessly integrate artists into the NFT game.

Live Nation's latest innovation will bring the timeless past time of collecting concert ticket stubs to the world of blockchain technology.

The company's Live Stubs initiative will see the minting of concert stubs into digital NFT collectibles consistent with the sections, rows, and seats purchased by concert-goers. The effort is turning the nostalgic hobby into a new industry which will undoubtedly be to the benefit of Live Nation's partnering artists. 

The venture offers artists a low barrier to entry to participate in the red-hot NFT revolution. With Live Nation handling the digital assets, artists are left with the fun part: identifying unique rewards and experiences to offer token-holders. 

Swedish House Mafia are first to test the waters. The iconic dance music trio will be offering Live Stubs to fans who purchase tickets to their upcoming "Paradise Again" tour, which is set to kick of in summer 2022. The NFTs will automatically be delivered to ticket-holders via Ticketmaster's existing digital ticket distribution system.

Recommended Articles

Softest Hard Main Stage FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021 (3)
INTERVIEWS

Softest Hard Talks Moving to L.A. at 17, Touring With Skrillex, and More

"Don’t be scared and go venture out into the world."

21 minutes ago
EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Dazzling 25th Anniversary of EDC In Las Vegas

With another EDC Vegas in the books, take a look back at our favorite moments and highlights.

1 hour ago
sub focus wilkinson
EVENTS

Rampage Drops Massive 2021 Lineup Topped By Pendulum and Noisia

Rampage's landmark fifth anniversary event will also feature performances by Modestep, Delta Heavy, Eptic, Camo & Krooked, and more.

3 hours ago

“Our Live Stubs product brings back the nostalgia of collecting ticket stubs while also giving artists a new tool to deepen that relationship with their fans and we can’t wait to see what the creativity of this community dreams up as it grows,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “Special thanks to Swedish House Mafia for kicking it off for their upcoming tour.”

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

Related

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Tease Return to Touring

An Instagram post by Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has fueled speculation of 2021 shows on the horizon.

swedish house mafia
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia to Perform Medley of New Music at 2021 MTV VMA Pre-Show

Swedish House Mafia seem poised to kick their comeback into overdrive with another televised performance.

swedish house mafia
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia Announce First Music Festival Performance of 2021

The legendary trio's comeback campaign will shift into high gear at Audacy Beach Festival, where they'll be joined by Weezer, All Time Low and more.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Lists Swedish House Mafia As Inspiration for New Album, Fueling Speculation of Collab

According to The Weeknd, his next album was inspired in part by the legendary trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's BBC Radio "Dance Weekend" Mix—With 4 Unreleased IDs

The iconic trio cycled through a number of their generational dance anthems as well as tracks by Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, and more.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Named in Explosive Pandora Papers Financial Data Leak

The legendary DJ trio are embroiled in the controversial Pandora Papers leak, which exposed secretive financial data tied to dozens of billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia's Latest Timer Counts Down to... Nothing?

Swedish House Mafia's latest countdown timer ended with no announcement

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Creamfields All But Confirms Swedish House Mafia as 2019 Headliners

Swedish House Mafia are set for another 2019 performance.