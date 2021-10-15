Tech Startup Stage11 Raises €5 Million, Partners With Martin Garrix, David Guetta for Metaverse Activations

Tech startup Stage11 is looking to reimagine music in the metaverse.

The Paris-founded startup today announced it has raised over 5 million euros €5 million in a seed round led by Otium Capital, a venture capital fund owned by music industry veteran and Scorpio Music founder Johnathan Belolo. Stage11 also announced a handful of notable backers as well, including partnerships with Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, Akon, and Salif Gueye.

"I'm super excited to partner up with Stage11 and work on amazing virtual experiences together," Garrix said in a press release. "We're currently working on my first virtual show with Stage11 and I can't wait to share more about this very soon!''

Stage11 plans to develop a platform that they believe will revolutionize the intersection of music and the metaverse, making it more interactive and engaging. Artists will be encouraged to invite fans into their curated virtual spaces to participate in gameplay sequences, live performances, NFT drops, and cinematic experiences. Stage11 has an all-star team spearheading the project, whose accolades range from working on the highly successful Assassins Creed series to projects with Nike, Ferrari, Warner Music, and more.

"As a gamer and sci-fi nerd, It feels like I've been dreaming about the metaverse my entire life," added Jonathan Belolo, Stage11's founder and CEO. "Now that as a society we're on the cusp of making it real, I find myself blessed to be part of an incredible team setting out to explore the new frontier. Building immersive music events and experiences is just the first step. We are on a journey together to reimagine the way artists and brands connect, even co-create, with their fans and audiences. We are combining genres, realities and cultures to build something bold, thrilling and timeless—yet accessible and fun."

