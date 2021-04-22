Technics Announces New SL-1200MK7-S Turntable Model

In 2019, esteemed turntable brand Technics released its SL-1200MK7 model direct drive turntable. It quickly became the most sought after turntable for DJs and turntablists the world over, solidifying Technics' status as the industry standard choice for top quality gear. And now, the SL-1200MK7 comes in silver.

Technics unveiled the SL-1200MK7-S this week, boasting a sleek silver finish on the already beautiful direct drive turntable.

The reveal came after inquiries from professional DJs and industry figures seeking to add even more flair to their equipment. With the SL-1200MK7-S, Technic builds on the decades old legacy of the SL-1200 series dating back to the original model in 1972, and even further cements itself as a fan-favorite choice.

As for the specs, the song remains the same—all functions of the SL-1200MK7 will be included. Flaunting a coreless direct drive motor with stable rotation and high torque, a highly sensitive but durable tonearm, a two-layer vibration damping platter construction, pitch control and reverse play functions, and a LED stylus illuminator, the SL-1200MK7-S is the full package with a silver sheen.

The SL-1200MK7-S will be available in early summer 2021. For more information, visit Technics' official website

