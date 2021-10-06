October 7, 2021
Watch Tesla Coils Perform Live Rendition of Daft Punk's "One More Time"
Publish date:

Daft Punk's legacy will live on forever, especially when their biggest hits are remade using Tesla coils.
Author:

Franzoli Electronics (via YouTube)

To achieve this level of musicality, Fabricio H. Franzoli from the Franzoli Electronics YouTube channel meticulously tweaks the coils' phase, pulse width, and firing frequency of the energy from the coils. By doing so he's able to get them timed properly and formulate a song.

Franzoli has done a few electrifying Daft Punk covers with the Tesla coils, but he doesn't only perform music from the legendary robots. He also did a cover of a-ha's "Take on Me" (but dubbed it "TAKE on ELECTRICITY") using an "Easy-Flyback" driver, which is available on his website. That performance is achieved using the same methods as the Tesla coils: through programmed phase and firing frequency.

Check out the unique performance of "One More Time" below. Franzoli also recently did a Tesla coil cover of Daft Punk's "Around The World," which you can watch here.

Watch Tesla Coils Perform Live Rendition of Daft Punk's "One More Time"

Daft Punk's breakup shocked the world, but their three-decade long career was certainly pivotal to the global music scene. A book titled After Daft by Gabriel Szatan is set to be released in 2023 which will cover the duo's legendary career in music.

Readers will also gain exclusive access to artists and others who worked closely with Daft Punk from 1993 to 2021. They'll also get to hear about their removal from the spotlight after Random Access Memories and Get Lucky albums.

