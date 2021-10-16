October 16, 2021
TIDAL Revamps DJ Tools With Sights on Revolutionizing How Streaming Platforms Can Aid Artists

TIDAL Revamps DJ Tools With Sights on Revolutionizing How Streaming Platforms Can Aid Artists

TIDAL's deepened commitment to the art of DJing offers a new level of accessibility.
In the highly competitive market of music streaming, TIDAL's strength has always been separating itself from the rest of the pack. With the recent revamp of the platform's DJ tools, they are set to be the only one transforming the art of DJing in their own unique way.

TIDAL has long offered integrations with Serato, djay Pro, Pioneer, Denon, and Virtual DJ, but now offers DJUCED and edjing as well. This means DJs will be able to select music from their TIDAL library and stream high-fidelity tracks directly to a myriad of DJ software. 

In continuation of their pursuit to influence the art of DJing, they're offering curated playlists for DJs to choose from, such as rap instrumentals and afrobeat hits. Guest playlist curators like D-Nice also offer their own personalized selection of music, providing inspiration and pre-made sets.

TIDAL's focus on DJing not only revolutionizes the way DJs can operate but also allows for more accessibility. Integrations with edjing, a free mobile DJ software, allows anyone to become a mobile DJ at a whim. Similarly, users can dig through the playlists TIDAL provides and learn how to construct a set, as well as create their own playlists. They've also eliminated a payment barrier, as high-quality tracks are generally only accessible through purchasable downloads. 

You can learn more about TIDAL's DJ integrations and what they have to offer here

