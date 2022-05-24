Skip to main content
Tiësto Makes His Foray Into NFTs With "All Access Eagle" Launch At EDC Las Vegas

Fans can grab a copy for a limited time through the LGND platform.

Megan Blair/Zouk Group Las Vegas

Tiësto has revealed his plans to enter the NFT arena, with the superstar producer teasing the beginning of a new line of digital assets.

While there's still much to be revealed regarding Tiësto's forthcoming collection, the key to accessing his upcoming Genesis NFT launched over the weekend at EDC Las Vegas.

The theme of the collection centers around the eagle - a recurring image seen across the "Don't Be Shy" producer's album artwork and live visuals. The All Access Eagle NFT represents phase one of his efforts in the space, and grants holders VIP access to purchase his forthcoming Genesis NFT titled "EAGLE." The All Access Eagle NFT additionally includes the promise of early access to new music, plus additional perks yet to be announced.

"I’ve been invested in crypto-currency for many years and have been fascinated by all that is happening in the NFT space," Tiësto said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I’ve been working on this project with my team for the last year to incorporate the blockchain with my art and music in new and exciting ways. This is only the beginning – as we continue to use this technology to do things that were never before possible."

Fans can still snag a copy of Tiësto's All Access Eagle via the LGND platform through May 27th, 2022.

