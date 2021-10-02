TikTok Enters NFT Arena With Creator-Led Collections From Grimes, Lil Nas X, More

Now fans have the chance to own a piece of internet-breaking history.

Your favorite TikTok creators' videos might soon have a price tag attached.

TikTok is opening its arms to the NFT movement with its new TikTok Top Moments initiative, which will see popular creators minting NFTs for auction featuring some of the most recognizable and sharable moments to happen on the platform thus far.

According to a press release issued by TikTok, the company sees NFTs as an untapped growth vector in its ongoing efforts to help drive content monetization for creators.

The first drop, consisting of six unique one-of-one NFTs, will allow users the potential to buy a historical TikTok moment. One example is Rudy Willingham's stop-motion cutout video featuring a dancing Lil Nas X. Willingham was tasked with creating 81 unique cutouts—one per frame—in order to bring the dancing figure to life. His arduous efforts have since been rewarded to the tune of over 15 million views.

Another contribution will see overnight sensation Brittany Broski (otherwise known as "kombucha girl") teaming up with Grimes to mint an NFT dedicated to charity.

The total slate of creators involved includes Bella Poarch, Brittany Broski, Curtis Roach, FNMeka, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jess Marciante, Lil Nas X, and Willingham. The NFT offerings go on sale on October 6th by way of Ethereum and the platform's NFT-dedicated scaling solution, Immutable X.