Timbaland's New Music Contest Offers Ultra-Rare, Molten-Blue MIDI Controllers—And Only 150 Exist

Timbaland is on a constant mission to democratize music creation. With an Energizer Bunny-like motor and a dogged entrepreneurial bug, the fabled music producer is as disruptive to the industry as a heavy metal concert is to a local bed-and-breakfast.

He gamified music mixing by developing Beaterator. He's changing the way people "feel" music with SubPac. He grew Verzuz from an unheralded DJ battle to a global powerhouse webcast series. But despite these subversive accomplishments, his latest venture could be his most impactful.

Timbaland is currently gearing up for the launch of Beatclub, a premier music marketplace that gives independent producers access to samples and loops created by the music industry's most prolific beatmakers. Mike Will Made It, Mike Dean, Dallas Austin, and Timbaland himself will all be on the platform once it debuts—that's 52 Grammy nominations.

The team behind Beatclub is also positioning the platform as a hub to empower creators, offering business tools, exclusive educational content, and an ecosystem to source music industry opportunities.

Grammy-winning record producer Timbaland. Eric Ray Davis

Ahead of Beatclub's unveiling Timbaland has partnered with Native Instruments to offer the chance to win an ultra-rare, molten-blue custom Komplete Kontrol M32 MIDI controller. The unique collab has been limited to a run of only 150.

The 32-note, USB 2.0 bus-powered keyboard has all the bells and whistles of a blue-ribbon Native Instruments product. The new controller's pièce de résistance, however, is its elegant frame, which offers a striking contrast between its keys and sapphire shell.

The design is so sleek that it actually enhances the controller's functionality in terms of performance. The touch-strips on the classic M32 model blend in with its jet-black skeleton, but on the Beatclub unit, their ridges are more prominent due to the liquified, two-tone patterning. It also makes the glowing text on each button pop in contrast, making them easier to navigate and speeding up workflow in your DAW.

StockX

Music producers can enter to win one of ten custom Beatclub M32 controllers via Metapop. To be eligible they must create a track over two minutes in length and use an exclusive loop and two one-shots from Timbaland's upcoming "Holy Grail" bundle, which can be downloaded on the competition's microsite. The deadline to submit music is May 27th, 2021.

Fans can also take a crack at securing one of the coveted controllers by bidding for one of three units made available via a StockX auction. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Girls Make Beats, which provides girls aged 5-17 with educational seminars, summer camps, industry panels, and networking events to advance their careers as musicians.

You can donate for a chance to win here.