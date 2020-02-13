Tomorrowland Merch Brand TML Announces Collaboration with The North Face

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most well-renowned EDM festivals, is held every year in Boom, Belgium, with a special winter edition held in Alpe d'Huez in France. This year's flagship festival begins on July 17th, but the 2020 edition of Tomorrowland Winter will take place from March 14th-22nd.

It certainly can get cold in the Alps. Luckily, Tomorrowland's official merchandise line, TML, has just announced a collaborative project with the wildly popular outdoor clothing brand, The North Face.

As of yet, only a teaser image has been shared via TML's official Instagram page. It's still unknown how many items and styles of clothing will be included in this collaborative drop. The date of release is also unannounced for now, so those interested will have to wait and see when they can get their hands on the new merchandise.

Current speculation is that the new line will be released just ahead of Tomorrowland Winter, just in time for festival goers to put it to good use in the French Alps. Stay locked onto TML's official Instagram account for further announcements.

Tickets for this year's Tomorrowland Winter featuring Afrojack, Charlotte de Witte, Timmy Trumpet, and more are available now and can be found here.

