Skip to main content
A Track Sung By an AI Voice Has Eclipsed 100 Million Streams

A Track Sung By an AI Voice Has Eclipsed 100 Million Streams

The song accrued just under $350,000 in streaming revenue.

Possessed Photography

The song accrued just under $350,000 in streaming revenue.

While artists work hard to produce new music for fans and increase their streaming numbers, an A.I. has effortlessly recorded a song that eclipsed 100 million streams.

According to a report by Music Business Worldwide, Chinese streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) has recorded and released over 1,000 new songs that feature AI-generated vocals mimicking the human voice. One track in particular, titled “Today,” has become the first song with an AI voice to surpass the nine-digit milestone. That led to just under $350,000 in streaming revenue, per MBW.

The songs use TME’s “patented voice synthesis technology,” Lingyin Engine, which is said to be able to replicate the voices of real-life singers to produce original songs throughout any genre and language. The company also reportedly used the tech to develop "synthetic voices in memory of legendary artists" to recreate the voices of deceased music stars, such as the late Anita Mui.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently sounded the alarm on A.I. piracy in the music industry.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

AKG_K371BT
GEAR + TECH

All the Best Gadgets to Give a DJ for the Holidays

Why not show your love this holiday season by splurging on a rad gadget?

By Graham Berry
RayRay 2022 Press Photo - Uli Zhung
MUSIC RELEASES

RayRay’s Artistic Vision Shines In Versatile Debut Album, "Unearthly World"

The Taiwanese trailblazer has returned to Barong Family with her biggest release to-date.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
EDC LV 2021-ZHU-Brian Rapaport Photo_04
EVENTS

Ring In the New Year With ZHU’s Techno Alias, Blacklizt

Insomniac announced that ZHU will hit the stage as Blacklizt at a secret SoCal location.

By Mikala Lugen

"There are online services that, purportedly using artificial intelligence (AI), extract, or rather, copy, the vocals, instrumentals, or some portion of the instrumentals from a sound recording, and/or generate, master or remix a recording to be very similar to or almost as good as reference tracks by selected, well known sound recording artists," reads the RIAA's report.

Related

Spotify
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Is Rolling Out Voice Control Functionality: Just Say "Hey Spotify"

Navigate in-app to specific creators, playlists, and songs with Spotify's new wake word feature.

spotify
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Acquires Cutting-Edge AI Voice Modeling Company Sonantic

Spotify is making investments to take on the multi-billion dollar audiobook market.

309215399_936661431070642_5342334947383754953_n
FEATURES

We Came Up With Bizarre Descriptions of DJs—Then Used Artificial Intelligence to Bring Them to Life

Aphex Twin, Flume, REZZ and Daft Punk are just a few of the many artists we placed in nonsensical situations before feeding them through an A.I. art generator.

bdc0212d-7a42-4e9d-8ef2-2acbce725971_1400x701
GEAR + TECH

AI-Powered Stem Creation Company AudioShake Wins Big at 2022 Music Tectonics Conference

AudioShake's best-in-class A.I. technology allows musicians to create stems out of fullly recorded, mixed and mastered songs.

music production general
GEAR + TECH

Music Tech Startup Songfinch Raises $17 Million to "Create a Middle Class of Musicians"

Songfinch's CEO says only the top 2% of artists in the music industry "get a chance to participate and eat most of the dollars."

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Has Invented AI Technology for Songwriters to Detect Plagiarism

The streaming giant filed a patent for a "Plagiarism Risk Detector And Interface."

Kill The Noise
GEAR + TECH

Kill The Noise Used an AI Tool to Rework His Song "Salvation": Listen to a Preview

The prescient producer sees value in AI-assisted music production.

f9846a00-1943-11eb-9d32-9025de2f2370
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Grimes' Ambient, AI-Powered Electronic Lullaby

"I think, if approached properly, AI has the ability to radically fix our world."