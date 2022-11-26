A Track Sung By an AI Voice Has Eclipsed 100 Million Streams

While artists work hard to produce new music for fans and increase their streaming numbers, an A.I. has effortlessly recorded a song that eclipsed 100 million streams.

According to a report by Music Business Worldwide, Chinese streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) has recorded and released over 1,000 new songs that feature AI-generated vocals mimicking the human voice. One track in particular, titled “Today,” has become the first song with an AI voice to surpass the nine-digit milestone. That led to just under $350,000 in streaming revenue, per MBW.

The songs use TME’s “patented voice synthesis technology,” Lingyin Engine, which is said to be able to replicate the voices of real-life singers to produce original songs throughout any genre and language. The company also reportedly used the tech to develop "synthetic voices in memory of legendary artists" to recreate the voices of deceased music stars, such as the late Anita Mui.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently sounded the alarm on A.I. piracy in the music industry.

"There are online services that, purportedly using artificial intelligence (AI), extract, or rather, copy, the vocals, instrumentals, or some portion of the instrumentals from a sound recording, and/or generate, master or remix a recording to be very similar to or almost as good as reference tracks by selected, well known sound recording artists," reads the RIAA's report.